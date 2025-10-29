Hidden Consequences Of Hurricanes On Coastal Communities

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 29, 2025: When hurricanes devastate our coastlines, the damage to homes and communities is immediate and visible. But there’s a darker aftermath we rarely discuss – the resurfacing of human remains not related to the storm itself.

Flooding in western Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa’s direct hit.

After Superstorm Sandy, for example, skeletal remains were unearthed by powerful storm surges, exposing graves long forgotten and reopening unsolved cases. Hurricanes do more than destroy – they disturb the past, sometimes in deeply unsettling ways.

As climate change fuels stronger, more frequent storms, coastal erosion and flooding could make such occurrences more common. It’s crucial that emergency management plans include clear procedures for handling the discovery of human remains with sensitivity and respect.

The victims of history, whether known or unknown, deserve dignity even in the chaos of natural disasters. In confronting the visible destruction, we must also be prepared for the hidden consequences that storms bring to light.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Keith Bernard is a Guyanese-born, NYC-based analyst and a frequent contributor to News Americas.