By Keith Bernard

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 31, 2025: The recent remarks attributed to the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, asserting that CARICOM is “no longer a reliable partner,” are deeply troubling and risk undermining one of the most enduring pillars of regional cooperation and development. Such a stance threatens not only diplomatic harmony but also the progress made toward economic integration, shared security, and cultural unity across the Caribbean.

Supporters of Venezuelan President Maduro hold signs with the image of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, during a demonstration against joint military exercises between the US and Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

While leaders are right to demand efficiency and accountability from regional institutions, disengaging through public doubt rather than constructive dialogue serves only to weaken the region. The Caribbean has long recognized that unity amplifies our voice in global affairs and strengthens our resilience in the face of shared economic, climate, and security threats.

Beyond diplomatic implications, any move toward disengagement from CARICOM would carry significant economic costs for Trinidad and Tobago. CARICOM partners account for major export markets for Trinidadian manufactured goods, energy products, and financial services. Losing preferential access, shared regulatory systems, and regional labour mobility would threaten business confidence and investment flows. Independent analyses of similar regional withdrawals suggest transitional and trade-loss costs easily reaching into the US$1–3 billion range, funds Trinidad can ill afford to divert in a time of global uncertainty.

The tone of this critique echoes elements of the rhetoric surrounding the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union. Brexit demonstrated that frustrations with regional frameworks can escalate into costly political and economic realignment when not addressed thoughtfully and collaboratively. The Caribbean cannot afford a similar path of fragmentation. Our vulnerabilities are far greater, and our strength lies firmly in cooperation, not separation.

It is incumbent upon our leaders to pursue reform through engagement, not retreat. Regional unity has always been our greatest asset; we should not jeopardize it through language that divides rather than builds.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Keith Bernard is a Guyanese-born, NYC-based analyst and a frequent contributor to News Americas.