By News Americas Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 28, 2025: Cricket fans, get ready! The countdown is officially on for the 13th edition of the Caribbean Premier League, (CPL) – set to light up stadiums across the region from August 14 to September 21, 2025.

FLASHBACK: Faf du Plessis, captain of St.Lucia Kings lifts the CPL T20 trophy after the Men’s 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final match between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

In a joint announcement recently, Cricket West Indies (CWI) and CPL organizers confirmed the tournament dates, with a key highlight: no scheduling conflict with West Indies international matches – ensuring that the best of the best from across the region will be on full display.

“We are pleased to have once again worked with Cricket West Indies to find a window that allows the very best players from across the region to take part,” said CPL CEO Pete Russell. “The 2024 season was our most successful to date, and we’re ready to raise the bar in 2025.”

Six Franchises. One Trophy. Let the Battle Begin

As in previous years, the tournament will feature 30 action-packed league matches, followed by four intense playoff games: the Eliminator, two Qualifiers, and the Grand Final.

St. Lucia Kings will return as defending champions, but they’ll face stiff competition from:

Guyana Amazon Warriors (2024 finalists)

Barbados Royals

Trinbago Knight Riders

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons — who made waves in their debut year after replacing the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2024

More Than Cricket – It’s a Cultural Carnival

CWI’s acting CEO Lynford Inverary emphasized the CPL’s importance to regional cricket:

“The CPL remains a key part of our cricketing ecosystem. It’s a critical platform for growing and showcasing West Indian talent, and it energizes fans across the Caribbean and beyond.”

Fixtures, Venues & Player Draft Coming Soon

Details on venues, full match schedules, and player signings are still under wraps – but expect a mix of pre-draft signings and a high-stakes draft to finalize the squads.

With energy already building, the 2025 CPL promises a cricket carnival like no other. Stay tuned to News Americas, because the road to glory begins this August!