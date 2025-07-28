By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, LONDON, UK , Mon. July 28, 2025: After years of climbing the football ladder through Scotland and League One, Jamaican international Rumarn Burrell has officially signed with Queens Park Rangers, (QPR), marking a pivotal step in the 24-year-old striker’s career. The move from Burton Albion to the Championship club was finalized this week for an undisclosed fee, and it positions Burrell for his highest-profile challenge yet.

Burrell’s story is one of quiet determination and steady growth. Born in England to Jamaican parents, he began his journey at Grimsby Town, before being snapped up by Middlesbrough at just 18. While he never broke into Boro’s first team, loan spells at Bradford City and Kilmarnock gave him glimpses of senior football.

Rumarn Burrell signs for Queens Park Rangers

But it was in Scotland’s lower leagues where Burrell began to shine. A productive stint at Falkirk earned him attention, and a 24-goal campaign with Cove Rangers in Scotland’s third tier turned heads further south. That form secured a move to League One’s Burton Albion, where Burrell continued to evolve, scoring 11 goals across all competitions in the 2024/25 season.

Now, he joins a QPR side looking to inject energy and attacking flair into its frontline under new head coach Julien Stéphan. For Burrell, the move is as much about tactical fit as it is about ambition.

“I’m very proud and grateful to be here,” he told the club’s media. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase what I can do. It’s a step up, but I’m ready.”

Burrell described how the last few seasons have helped him develop not just physically, but mentally. “I feel that having consistent game time has really helped me progress. I’ve worked on parts of my game that needed refining—movement, decision-making, pressing—and now I’m hell-bent on being the best version of myself.”

A dynamic forward who thrives on pressing, pace, and movement, Burrell believes QPR’s attacking system suits him perfectly. “Coach Stéphan likes explosive, high-energy football. He wants to win the ball high and be direct. That suits me to a tee.”

QPR CEO Christian Nourry echoed that sentiment, calling Burrell “a perfect fit” for the club’s evolving identity. “He’ll bring speed, guile, and an engine that makes him as effective out of possession as he is in front of goal,” Nourry said.

Off the pitch, Burrell’s stock is also rising on the international scene. In May 2025, he made his debut for the Jamaica national team and marked the occasion with a goal against Trinidad & Tobago. “That was a special moment,” Burrell recalled. “Representing Jamaica, scoring on my debut – it just made everything feel like it’s coming together.”

With the Reggae Boyz preparing for World Cup qualifiers and a likely CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign in 2026, Burrell is well-timed to stake his claim as a long-term option for the national team—especially with Jamaica increasingly calling on Europe-based players.

His rise also comes at a time when Jamaican football is experiencing a resurgence, with players like Michail Antonio, Demarai Gray, and Leon Bailey helping to reshape the narrative around the national team. Burrell hopes to be part of that next wave. “It’s about representing where you’re from with pride,” he said. “My Jamaican roots mean everything to me. I want to make my family proud, my community proud, and just keep pushing the ceiling higher.”

With the Championship known for its intensity and unpredictability, Burrell is embracing the challenge ahead.

“I’m just excited to get started, to train hard, and to play in front of the fans at Loftus Road. I’ve always believed that if you keep putting in the work, the opportunities will come.”

Now, with boots laced and confidence soaring, Rumarn Burrell begins a new chapter – one where the spotlight is brighter, the stakes are higher, and the goal is clear: make it count.