News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. July 29, 2025: With just weeks to go before Guyana’s pivotal September 1st General and Regional Elections, a political firestorm is brewing around the candidacy of Azruddin Mohamed, a U.S.-sanctioned gold trader and acclaimed billionaire, and leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party.

Mohamed’s ability to draw a multi-ethnic following in a country dogged for decades by racial politics, particularly in key battlegrounds like Essequibo and Berbice, has set off alarms within both the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and the United States government. U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot voiced “deep concern” this week, warning that Mohamed’s potential election to Parliament could disrupt U.S. investment interest in Guyana and complicate bilateral relations.

“If a sanctioned individual becomes a member of government, it could send shockwaves through our private sector partners,” Theriot said, pointing to past examples in other countries where such developments led to economic disengagement.

Mohamed and his father were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2024 for allegedly evading taxes on gold exports totaling more than 10,000 kilograms. Despite this, the WIN party has quickly gained traction, and Mohamed’s visibility on the campaign trail has forced the PPP to intensify its outreach and messaging.

In response, President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo have mounted an aggressive campaign, warning voters that electing WIN candidates – especially Mohamed – would pose a threat to Guyana’s stability and international standing, particularly amid ongoing tensions with Venezuela over the Essequibo region.

“Essequibo is not for sale,” Ali told a rally in Anna Regina. “We cannot hand this country over to people with questionable records and uncertain motives.”

To help ensure transparency and legitimacy, two major international electoral watchdogs have stepped in. The Carter Center, which has observed every Guyanese election since 1992, has launched an election observation mission, deploying a team of experts from the U.S., UK, and Georgia. The Center pledged an impartial and thorough assessment, noting that it would engage political parties and civil society throughout the process.

“We are honored to support the Guyanese people in assessing the credibility of the election,” said David Carroll, Director of the Carter Center’s Democracy Program.

The Organization of American States (OAS) has also signed an agreement with the government to deploy its Electoral Observation Mission (EOM), with former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding once again serving as Chief of Mission. This marks the seventh OAS observation mission in Guyana.

OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin stressed that their goal is not to criticize, but to offer “constructive and actionable recommendations that build public trust and institutional strength.”

While six political parties have been approved to contest the general elections, only four – the PPP/C, WIN, the main opposition, A Partnership for National Unity, APNU, and the Alliance For Change, AFC – will compete across all ten regional districts. The Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that candidate lists have been vetted and finalized.

Despite increasing scrutiny, WIN remains defiant. In a statement, the party reaffirmed its commitment to free and fair elections, thanking international observers for promoting transparency.

Still, the stakes are high. The PPP is offering its most ambitious package of development promises to date, from agricultural subsidies and new roads to ports, schools, and sports infrastructure – all aimed at retaining its dominance, especially in regions where WIN is gaining ground.

As the campaign enters its final month, Guyana finds itself at a political crossroads: a familiar incumbent facing an unlikely challenger whose candidacy carries both grassroots momentum and geopolitical risk.

All eyes – domestic and international – will be watching the returns on Sept. 1st.