By News Americas ET EDITOR

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, July 29, 2025: Jamaican-born, Lovers rock and reggae legend, Beres Hammond, is hitting the road once again this summer to bring his signature soul-stirring vocals to audiences across the U.S. with his Forever Giving Thanks Tour 2025.

Presented by Harmony House, the tour kicks off on August 13th in Boston and winds its way through New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. It will offer fans a chance to experience the timeless voice behind reggae staples like “Rockaway,” “What One Dance Can Do,” and “Putting Up Resistance.”

Beres Hammond Announces 2025 U.S. Tour With Marcia Griffiths, Cham, Kes & More.

But Hammond won’t be going it alone. Select dates will feature Marcia Griffiths, Cham, Kes the Band, Tarrus Riley, and saxophonist Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band – adding even more firepower to what promises to be a summer celebration of classic Caribbean music and culture.

A Tour Steeped in Legacy

Known as one of the most prolific voices in reggae, Hammond’s catalog spans decades, touching on romance, resilience, and Rastafarian roots. The Forever Giving Thanks Tour is both a nod to his enduring fan base and a gift to a new generation of listeners.

“This tour is about giving thanks for the journey, the love from the fans, and the power of reggae music to unite,” Hammond said in a recent statement. “We’re going to bring the full vibes – sweet, conscious, and uplifting.”

Star Power Meets Soul

In Newark (August 16) and Brooklyn (August 17), fans will be treated to performances from the Queen of Reggae herself, Marcia Griffiths, and dancehall titan Cham, adding generational range to the already rich line-up.

Down south in Georgia (August 24), the energy amplifies as Kes the Band, Tarrus Riley, and Dean Fraser join the stage for what’s expected to be one of the tour’s most dynamic nights.

08/13 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre

– Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre 08/16 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (with Marcia Griffiths & Cham)

– Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (with Marcia Griffiths & Cham) 08/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk (with Marcia Griffiths & Cham)

– Brooklyn, NY – Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk (with Marcia Griffiths & Cham) 08/19 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

– Huntington, NY – The Paramount 08/21 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

– Norfolk, VA – The Norva 08/23 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

– Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium 08/24 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena (with Kes the Band, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band)

– Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena (with Kes the Band, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band) 08/29 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

– Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live 08/30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center

– Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center 08/31 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster and venue box offices. Fans are encouraged to secure seats early – this one’s poised to sell out quickly.

The Vibe Never Gets Old

Whether it’s his unmistakable tone or heartfelt lyrics, Beres Hammond continues to be the gold standard for reggae crooners. And if this tour proves anything, it’s that his message of love, gratitude, and musical excellence still resonates loud and clear.