News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Sept. 11, 2025: As the United States marks the 24th anniversary of the 911 terror attacks, three New York lawmakers are calling on Congress to honor the unsung immigrant heroes of 9/11 with a long-overdue pathway to citizenship.

A child places flowers on the name of a loved one, a victim of the 9/11 terror attack, on the North Tower reflecting pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Local and national government officials joined family, friends, and first responders as they gathered at Ground Zero honoring the lives of their loved ones on the 24th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Caribbean-born Congressman Adriano Espaillat, (NY-13), – the first Dominican-American elected to Congress – joined Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (NY-14), and Grace Meng, (NY-06), this week to reintroduce the 9/11 Immigrant Worker Freedom Act. The bill would provide legal status and a path to citizenship for undocumented first responders, recovery workers, and volunteers who risked their lives to help in the aftermath of the attacks.

““September 11th marked one of the darkest days for our nation, and in the aftermath of the attacks, many immigrant workers—undocumented and unseen, stepped forward to help rebuild, clean, and care for a city and nation in crisis,” said Representative Espaillat (NY-13). “Their courage, sacrifice, and determination were vital to our recovery, and their contributions during that critical time is a lasting reminder that the strength of this nation is rooted in the hands and hearts of immigrants. I proudly stand with my colleagues, once again, to introduce the 9/11 Immigrant Worker Freedom Act to provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrant workers and volunteers who sacrificed at Ground Zero to help our nation recover.”

Thousands of Undocumented Workers Exposed to Toxic Dust

An estimated 2,000 immigrant workers — many from the Caribbean, Latin America, and South Asia — worked at Ground Zero clearing debris, removing human remains, and helping to stabilize Lower Manhattan in the days, weeks, and months following the attacks.

But while they were celebrated as heroes in 2001, many of these workers were undocumented and later found themselves excluded from federal support programs. Most were not provided with adequate protective gear and were exposed to carcinogens and other dangerous chemicals in the toxic dust that blanketed the site.

Now, two decades later, many are living with respiratory illnesses, cancers, and chronic health problems directly linked to their work at Ground Zero – but still face barriers to medical care because of their immigration status.

Never Forget -September 11, 2001.

Ocasio-Cortez: “They Are American Heroes”

“Twenty-four years ago, thousands of undocumented first responders and volunteers risked their lives to help our city rebuild during one of our nation’s darkest days. They are American heroes. Yet, our country has virtually abandoned them,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. “It’s past time Congress delivers a pathway to citizenship for these brave New Yorkers and shows them the gratitude they are owed.”

Rep. Meng added that these workers “put themselves in harm’s way for New York and the nation and have more than earned a pathway to citizenship.”

A Call for Justice and Recognition

The bill’s reintroduction on the anniversary of 9/11 underscores a growing push to not only memorialize the nearly 3,000 lives lost — including more than 100 immigrants from the Caribbean — but also to honor those who risked everything in the aftermath.

Advocates note that the measure is also a public health issue. Without legal status, many affected workers avoid hospitals or do not qualify for federal health programs, leaving them without treatment for life-threatening illnesses.

As Congress returns from recess, Espaillat, Ocasio-Cortez, and Meng say they will press leadership to take up the bill.