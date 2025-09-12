BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — This is a report from china-asean-media.com.

The China Arbitration Summit 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the “Summit”) & China-Latin America International Arbitration Forum, jointly organized by the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the Inter-Pacific Bar Association (IPBA), and the All China Lawyers Association (ACLA), will be held on September 17, 2025, at the China World Summit Wing, Beijing.

Since the preparation of the Summit began, it has attracted extensive attention and active participation from arbitration institutions and arbitration associations, bar associations, universities, law firms, and business associations both domestically and internationally. To date, the Summit has received strong support from over 70 international legal organizations, dispute resolution institutions, and bar associations across Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

As a key event during China Arbitration Week 2025, this year’s Summit carries the theme: “Navigating the Future of International Arbitration in the Digital Intelligence Era.” It will bring together authoritative experts and legal practitioners from the global arbitration community, focusing on cutting-edge topics in international arbitration empowered by AI and other digital intelligence technologies, and exploring how technology can enhance arbitration efficiency, ensure procedural fairness, and safeguard the credibility of arbitration.

To further deepen legal exchanges and practical cooperation in international commercial arbitration, the Summit will also strengthen exchanges and collaboration between China and Latin America in the arbitration field, promoting a more open, fair, and sustainable international dispute resolution system, and jointly shaping a new blueprint for global arbitration cooperation.

The one-day Summit will provide simultaneous interpretation in both Chinese and English throughout. The event will be conducted in a hybrid format, combining both online and offline participation, and will be broadcast globally.