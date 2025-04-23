News Americas, New York, NY, April 23, 2025: To a captivated audience of over 250 both in-person and online, CNN anchor Abby Phillip, proudly of Trinidad and Tobago heritage, delivered a powerful keynote recently at the 23rd Eric E. Williams Memorial Lecture, held at The University of Texas at Austin.

In a talk titled “Journalism in Challenging Times,” Phillip demonstrated the clarity, courage, and command that has made her a standout voice in U.S. media. She emphasized the urgent need for journalism that not only amplifies all voices – including those we may disagree with—but also stays rooted in facts, amidst a rising tide of misinformation on social media.

Drawing inspiration from Dr. Eric Williams’ legendary “University of Woodford Square” addresses, Phillip reflected on her own upbringing and her family’s journey from Trinidad and Tobago to the U.S. “His policies around free secondary and tertiary education shaped generations—including mine,” she said, noting how her parents, thanks to Williams’ vision, believed in limitless possibilities.

Phillip shared the challenges of moderating polarized discussions on her show, comparing it at times to managing a classroom of unruly students. Still, she holds fast to the principle that respectful, informed dialogue is essential—even when passions run high. “You have to be willing to listen, to check yourself, and to bring the facts,” she stressed.

A lively Q&A followed, with a standout moment coming from Eric Williams’ 15-year-old granddaughter, who asked how her generation could use social media for good. Phillip’s advice: “Seek truth. Be politically aware. Think before you post.”

The lecture marked its first year at UT Austin’s John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Studies, after 19 years at Florida International University. It continues to honor the enduring legacy of Dr. Eric E. Williams – Caribbean scholar, author of the revolutionary Capitalism and Slavery, and Trinidad and Tobago’s first Prime Minister.

Notable past speakers have included scholars, heads of state, and icons like Angela Davis, Portia Simpson-Miller, and Mia Mottley. The Lecture series offers a platform for critical reflection on Caribbean and African Diaspora politics, history, and media—making Phillip’s voice this year a timely and resonant one.

To watch this year’s lecture and explore past editions, visit:

🔗 https://liberalarts.utexas.edu/caaas/events/ewml.php