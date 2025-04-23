CALGARY, AB, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI) expects to announce its 2025 first quarter results after markets close on Monday, May 5, 2025. A webcast and conference call will then be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 6:30 am MDT (8:30 am EDT) to discuss the results. To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/6EGD7EOlNX2

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 48036). International participants may call 1-437-900-0527 (Conference ID: 48036). Additionally, the Rapid Connect URL https://emportal.ink/42KxRDG will allow participants to join from anywhere in the world.

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted at www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and www.sedarplus.ca after the results are released.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Parkland will host its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT). The meeting will be conducted at the Telus Convention Centre, 136 8th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2G 0K6, Canada.



Shareholders Are Urged to Vote the BLUE Proxy for Parkland’s Director Nominees

The management information circular and related proxy materials, including the Chairman’s letter to shareholders and a BLUE form of proxy or voting instruction form (“BLUE Proxy”), have been mailed to shareholders of Parkland, available via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company’s website.

The Company strongly recommends registered shareholders (who require a 15-digit control number) and beneficial shareholders (who require a 16-digit control number) to vote ONLY on the BLUE Proxy FOR the Parkland Nominees.

For the latest information, please visit ourparkland.ca.



How to Vote on the BLUE Proxy:

Online:

By Telephone:

Registered Shareholders: North America: 1-866-732-8683 International: 1-312-588-4290

Beneficial Shareholders: Canada: 1-800-474-7493 (English) / 1-800-474-7501 (French) U.S.: 1-800-454-8683





Questions? Need Help Voting?



Contact Kingsdale Advisors: 1-888-518-6832 (Toll-free in North America) 1-647-251-9740 (International – call or text) Email: [email protected]



About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is a leading international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with safe and reliable operations in twenty-six countries across the Americas. Our retail network meets the fuel, and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with fuel to operate, complete projects and better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, Parkland provides a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact, including manufacturing and blending renewable fuels, ultra-fast EV charging, a variety of solutions for carbon credits and renewables, and solar power. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

Our strategy is focused on two interconnected pillars: our Customer Advantage and our Supply Advantage. Through our Customer Advantage, we aim to be the first choice of our customers through our proprietary brands, differentiated offers, extensive network, competitive pricing, reliable service, and compelling loyalty program. Our Supply Advantage is based on achieving the lowest cost to serve among independent fuel marketers and distributors in the hard-to-serve markets in which we operate, through our well-positioned assets, significant scale, and deep supply and logistics capabilities. Our business is underpinned by our people and our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embedded across our organization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”). When used in this news release, the words “aim”, “continue”, “expect”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: Parkland’s AGM and the expected timing thereof.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties including, but not limited to: general economic, market and business conditions; Parkland’s ability to execute its business strategy; action by other persons or companies; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s current Annual Information Form, and under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the most recently completed financial period, each as filed on SEDAR+ and available on Parkland’s website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.