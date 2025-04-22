News Americas, New York, NY, April 24, 2025: It’s officially here – one of the most anticipated track and field events in the United States — the 2025 Penn Relays — and this year, the Caribbean is showing up in full force.

Team Jamaica Bickle’s founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., OD and athletes and volunteers in the Palestra at the University of the Pennsylvania for Penn Relays 2023 and the Labor of Love TJB 2023 presentation. (TJB image)

From April 24-26, student athletes from Jamaica, The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will compete against some of the top high school teams from across the United States in what promises to be a thrilling three days of athletics at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Caribbean flags flying at the stadium of the University of Penn. (Irwine Clare/FB image)

Among the many anticipated events, the High School Boys’ 4×800 and 4×400 meter relays will spotlight powerhouse Jamaican teams like Calabar, Kingston College, Jamaica College, Holmwood Tech, and Petersfield. Not to be outdone, Bahamian schools such as Bishop Eldon, St. Augustine’s, and Queens College will bring their best sprinters to the track, joined by top athletes from Belize’s Stann Creek, St. Vincent’s Thomas Saunders, and Grenada Boys’.

In the field events, Jamaican standouts like Joseph Salmon, Rajay Hemmings, and Shamir Kelly will battle for podium finishes in the discus, shot put, long jump, and high jump championships, alongside other Caribbean talents like The Bahamas’ Ethan North and Trinidad’s Tyrique Vincent.

TEAM JAMAICA BICKLE

Supporting these young talents once again is the tireless work of Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) — the Jamaica, Queens-based nonprofit known for providing meals, medical support, and housing for Caribbean athletes at the Relays for over two decades. CEO Irwine Clare and his dedicated team are already on the ground at the event, offering crucial support to the young competitors.

Just days ahead of the carnival, TJB marked a milestone in its fundraising journey with a successful “Labor of Love Luncheon – Black Tie & Sneakers Gala” at the Cresthollow Country Club in Long Island on April 13th. The event was highlighted by a surprise US$15,000 pledge from keynote speaker Sandra Brunson — mother of NBA star Jalen Brunson and co-founder of the Second Round Foundation.

“Being the daughter of Jamaican parents is one of the greatest sources of pride in my life,” Brunson said. “They carried the spirit of Jamaica with them — its music, food, language, and culture — and poured it into my childhood home.”

Brunson emphasized the importance of organizations like TJB in nurturing young athletes, stating: “Meals, lodging, medical support — these are the quiet, powerful moments that allow talent to thrive.”

The gala also celebrated several notable individuals including four-time Olympian Dr. Nelson Christian Stokes, Karlene Largie of the Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (USA), and Brunson herself.

Clare took the opportunity to thank longstanding partners like VP Records, Caribbean Food Delights, and Irie Jam Radio for their continued support, as well as artists such as Cocoa Tea, Johnny Osbourne, and Aza Lineage for their cultural contributions to TJB’s mission.

Team Jamaica Bickle is also reaffirming its steadfast commitment to supporting Jamaican student-athletes at the prestigious Penn Relays with an expanded incentive program totaling $12,000 USD in prizes. The initiative, aimed at uplifting high school athletes and their schools, marks a significant increase in the organization’s investment in youth athletic development.

For another year, the organization will award $1,200 USD to the schools of Jamaican high school boys’ and girls’ teams that win the Championship of America 4x100m, 4x400m, and 4x800m relays.

In a groundbreaking addition for 2025, field events are now included in the incentive lineup for the first time. A rotating event model has been introduced to spotlight different disciplines each year. This year’s featured events are the high school championship discus and long jump, with the winning Jamaican boy and girl each securing $1,000 USD for their respective schools.

The expansion reflects Team Jamaica Bickle’s ongoing mission to support student-athletes beyond the track, helping them thrive holistically—both in competition and in life.

Team Jamaica Bickle expressed gratitude to sponsors including the Second Round Foundation, Grand Slam, and ON, whose generous contributions, alongside the unwavering support of the diaspora, make these initiatives possible.

As the 2025 Penn Relays approach, Caribbean pride is running high — on the track, in the field, and in the hearts of those cheering these young athletes on. For tickets and more details, visit: The Penn Relays Ticket Portal.

Let the races begin!

Track Events for Thursday, April 23, 2025

High School Boys’ 4×800 Heats

Competing for a chance at the finals:

Calabar (JAM)

Alejandro Palmer, Kevaughn Richards, Justin Webb, Dujhaunti Lewis

Alejandro Palmer, Kevaughn Richards, Justin Webb, Dujhaunti Lewis Holmwood Technical (JAM)

Lerone Stewart, Antuwan Newland, Romario Lewis, Ricardo Griffiths

Lerone Stewart, Antuwan Newland, Romario Lewis, Ricardo Griffiths Kingston College (JAM)

Nahashon Ruto, Brian Kiprop, Christopher Anderson, Kamoi Tracey

Nahashon Ruto, Brian Kiprop, Christopher Anderson, Kamoi Tracey Jamaica College (JAM)

Samuel Creary, Rasheed Pryce, Tyrone Lawson, Shemar Green

High School Boys’ 4×400 Heats

Bishop Eldon (BAH)

Alexander Coleby, Dishon Dean, Arcady Thompson, Takeo Stubbs

Alexander Coleby, Dishon Dean, Arcady Thompson, Takeo Stubbs St. Augustine’s (BAH)

Jahcario Wilson, Shevano Nixon, Jireh Woodside, Dylan Simon

Jahcario Wilson, Shevano Nixon, Jireh Woodside, Dylan Simon Queens College (BAH)

Zion Miller, Zion Davis, Leviticus Levarity, Andrew Brown

Zion Miller, Zion Davis, Leviticus Levarity, Andrew Brown Temple Christian School (BAH)

Jason Ferguson, Ross Martin, Breck Kemp, Tieano Ferguson

Jason Ferguson, Ross Martin, Breck Kemp, Tieano Ferguson Jack Hayward (BAH)

Shawn McFall, Zion Shepherd, Tyrone Conliffe, Lamorn Moxey

Shawn McFall, Zion Shepherd, Tyrone Conliffe, Lamorn Moxey Stann Creek Ecumenical (BELIZE)

Francis Simon Arana, Silas Menelek Leslie, Kamron Alrick Gentle, Kenrick Wayne Avila Jr

Francis Simon Arana, Silas Menelek Leslie, Kamron Alrick Gentle, Kenrick Wayne Avila Jr Thomas Saunders Secondary (SVG)

Jod Baker, Jayden Wallace, Romarno Hector, Jahron Williams

Jod Baker, Jayden Wallace, Romarno Hector, Jahron Williams Grenada Boys’ Secondary (GRD)

Josh Thomas, Jaylon St Louis, Nathan Hillaire, Kashay Stephen

Josh Thomas, Jaylon St Louis, Nathan Hillaire, Kashay Stephen St. Benedict’s College (TRI)

Jaleel Semper, Zaccheus Charles, Kyphm Richards, Jeremiah Joseph

Jaleel Semper, Zaccheus Charles, Kyphm Richards, Jeremiah Joseph Fatima College (TRI)

Qayshon Roberts, Elijah Gibbs-Clarke, Levi Smith, Tyriq Springer

Qayshon Roberts, Elijah Gibbs-Clarke, Levi Smith, Tyriq Springer Petersfield (JAM)

Devano Miller, Shoy Clayton, Alonzo James, Usain Bernard

Devano Miller, Shoy Clayton, Alonzo James, Usain Bernard Vere Technical (JAM)

Joshua Brown, Jhabarie Whyte, Shawn Palmer, Omar James

Joshua Brown, Jhabarie Whyte, Shawn Palmer, Omar James Denbigh (JAM)

Rayvon Black, Chanton White, Kingsley Hanson, Markland Williams

Rayvon Black, Chanton White, Kingsley Hanson, Markland Williams Jamaica College (JAM)

Omary Robinson, Makaelan Woods, Princewell Martin, DeAndre Gayle

Omary Robinson, Makaelan Woods, Princewell Martin, DeAndre Gayle Holmwood Tech (JAM)

Jaydon Collins, Omarie Williamson, Tiandre Downer, Shawn Walter

Jaydon Collins, Omarie Williamson, Tiandre Downer, Shawn Walter Cornwall College (JAM)

Zachery Cox, Matthew Webster, Mario Birch, Kemar Mclennon

Zachery Cox, Matthew Webster, Mario Birch, Kemar Mclennon Excelsior High (JAM)

Daniel Wright, Demarco Bennett, Kishawn Hoffman, Ricardo Carr

Daniel Wright, Demarco Bennett, Kishawn Hoffman, Ricardo Carr Munro College (JAM)

Oneil Brown, Nepaul Frater, Rasheed Buggam, Mickoy Curtis

Oneil Brown, Nepaul Frater, Rasheed Buggam, Mickoy Curtis St. George’s College (JAM)

Nathaneal Abrahams, Fransico Williams, Tajay Taylor, Nathaniel Robinson

Nathaneal Abrahams, Fransico Williams, Tajay Taylor, Nathaniel Robinson Lacovia High (JAM)

Rosean Smith, Nicolas Blair, Nicholas Jones, Arron Senior

Rosean Smith, Nicolas Blair, Nicholas Jones, Arron Senior Rhodes Hall High (JAM)

Matthew Holmes, Derval Samuels, Dinardo Barnes, Richard Farrier

Matthew Holmes, Derval Samuels, Dinardo Barnes, Richard Farrier St. Jago High (JAM)

Tyreek Robinson, Rashad Buckle, Rushaine Richards, Brandon Harris

Tyreek Robinson, Rashad Buckle, Rushaine Richards, Brandon Harris St. Elizabeth Technical (JAM)

Sawayne Kerr, Enrique Webster, Delano Brown, Joaqueem Miller

Sawayne Kerr, Enrique Webster, Delano Brown, Joaqueem Miller Calabar (JAM)

Keano Charles, Junior Gallimore, Micah Willis, Robert Miller

Keano Charles, Junior Gallimore, Micah Willis, Robert Miller Titchfield High (JAM)

Tijan Blackett, Jamar Davis, Ajarie Bloomfield, Shavan Jarrett

Tijan Blackett, Jamar Davis, Ajarie Bloomfield, Shavan Jarrett Foga Road High (JAM)

Paul Henry, Denzel Carter, Javoy Green, Taijon Ricketts

Paul Henry, Denzel Carter, Javoy Green, Taijon Ricketts Kingston College (JAM)

Tajh Marques White, Jabulani Mcleod, Marcinho Rose, Roshawn Lee

Tajh Marques White, Jabulani Mcleod, Marcinho Rose, Roshawn Lee Maggotty High (JAM)

Zachary Wallace, Domonique Anderson, Gage Buggam, Yoshane Bowen

Zachary Wallace, Domonique Anderson, Gage Buggam, Yoshane Bowen Alphansus Davis High (JAM)

Jerise Books, Jephton Campbell, Raheem Palmer, Tyrie Hopkins

Jerise Books, Jephton Campbell, Raheem Palmer, Tyrie Hopkins Mona High (JAM)

Kimani Grant, Kevin Bliss, Daniel Peart, Antwon Smith

Kimani Grant, Kevin Bliss, Daniel Peart, Antwon Smith Muschett High (JAM)

Shavoy Thompson, Osmond Holt, Johan-Romaldo Smythe, Kevin Eccleston

Shavoy Thompson, Osmond Holt, Johan-Romaldo Smythe, Kevin Eccleston St. Catherine High (JAM)

Paul Bent, Balfour Thomas, Shan-o Francis, Javaine Coore

Paul Bent, Balfour Thomas, Shan-o Francis, Javaine Coore Bridgeport High (JAM)

Jordan Johnson, Amani Williams, Joel Lunan, Xavier Bailey

Jordan Johnson, Amani Williams, Joel Lunan, Xavier Bailey William Knibb High (JAM)

Sebastine Ellis, Dejuan Green, Khimani Gordon, Rae’Jhaun Riley

🏅Field Events for April 23, 2025

Discus Throw Championship

Joseph Salmon – Jamaica College (JAM)

Rajay Hemmings – St. Catherine (JAM)

Delon Smith – Calabar (JAM)

Daijon Budhai – Kingston College (JAM)

Rajeem Streete – Munro College (JAM)

Dylan Logan – Kingston College (JAM)

Shot Put Championship

Despiro Wray – Kingston College (JAM)

Devonte Edwards – Munro College (JAM)

Marlando Farquason – Cornwall College (JAM)

Javonte Smith – Munro College (JAM)

Triple Jump Championship

Michael-Andre Edwards – Jamaica College (JAM)

Nicardo Grey Clarke – Wolmer’s Boys (JAM)

Carlin Archer – St. Augustine’s (BAH)

Demian Brice – St. Augustine’s (BAH)

Javelin Throw Championship

Tarique Daley – Calabar (JAM)

Addison James – Edwin Allen (JAM)

Jayvoni Neckles – Jamaica College (JAM)

Ojay Ellis – Munro College (JAM)

Alexander Betancourt – Kingston College (JAM)

Ethan North – Queens College (BAH)

Long Jump Championship

Shamir Kelly – Kingston College (JAM)

Romaine Lewis – Calabar (JAM)

Rikoy Hunter – St. Elizabeth Tech (JAM)

Kenomar Jones – Cornwall College (JAM)

Tonies King – St. Mary High (JAM)

Edward Sterling – Wolmer’s Boys (JAM)

Tyrique Vincent – Fatima College (TRI)

Davon Davis – Queens College (BAH)

High Jump Championship