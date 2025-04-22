News Americas, New York, NY, April 22, 2025: St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has firmly shut down the idea of fully legalizing marijuana in the country, citing binding international laws that prohibit such a move.

Marijuana fields on a St. Vincent & the Grenadines mountain side.

Speaking recently on NBC Radio, Gonsalves emphasized that while his government has taken progressive steps — including decriminalizing small quantities for personal use and developing a regulated medicinal cannabis industry — full legalization remains off the table.

“What the convention permits is what we have done,” Gonsalves said, referencing international drug control treaties. “You can allow small quantities for recreational use, exemptions for religious or sacramental use, and develop a well-regulated medicinal cannabis sector — which we’ve done. But beyond that, you’re stepping outside the law.”

The Prime Minister called suggestions for full legalization “irresponsible,” warning of serious financial and diplomatic consequences.

“If you legalize, you can’t use the banking system. Correspondent banking relationships will be cut off — that means no Western Union money, no trade, no access to international financial networks,” he cautioned.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines established its Medicinal Cannabis Authority in 2019 to oversee the industry and maintain compliance with global standards. The island nation has since emerged as a leader in the Caribbean’s medicinal cannabis movement — but Gonsalves made it clear that any step beyond this framework could jeopardize international relations and economic stability.

The comments come amid rising pressure from some quarters advocating for broader cannabis reforms across the Caribbean.