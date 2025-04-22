News Americas, New York, NY, April 22, 2025: The Caribbean’s luxury hotel scene is about to get even more exclusive. Hilton has announced a major expansion of its iconic Waldorf Astoria brand into the Turks and Caicos Islands, with a lavish new resort and branded residences slated to open on Dellis Cay in 2028.

The Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay will be the brand’s first property in the territory, blending ultra-luxury accommodations with the pristine natural beauty of this low-density private island. Located just a 25-minute boat ride from Providenciales, the resort promises both seclusion and accessibility — ideal for high-end travelers from the U.S. East Coast and beyond.

Once completed, the development will boast 175 guestrooms and residences, including:

42 guestrooms

10 suites with outdoor spaces

10 beachfront bungalows with private terraces and plunge pools

In addition to the resort, the Waldorf Astoria Residences Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay will offer 65 luxury residences, ranging from:

Two-bedroom condos with flexible configurations

Nine six-bedroom ocean villas

Eight five-bedroom beachfront villas

Guests and residents will enjoy three miles of uninterrupted Atlantic beachfront, along with upscale amenities including:

A 13,455-square-foot spa

A 1,600-square-foot fitness center

Multiple dining venues, including the signature Peacock Alley

A beach and pool grill, specialty and all-day restaurants

High-end retail shops, adult and family pools, and elegant event spaces, including a 2,690-square-foot ballroom and 484-square-foot boardroom

This milestone move reaffirms Hilton’s commitment to luxury expansion in the Caribbean, and positions Turks and Caicos as a future hotspot for high-net-worth travelers and investors.

With construction already underway and eyes on a 2028 debut, Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay is poised to become one of the region’s most sought-after destinations for luxury, wellness, and world-class hospitality.