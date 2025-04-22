News Americas, New York, NY, April 22, 2025: The Caribbean’s private sector is celebrating a massive trade victory after the United States Trade Representative (USTR) officially exempted Caribbean shipping from crushing port fees originally proposed on China-built vessels — a move that could have cost regional economies millions and triggered widespread shipping chaos.

Under the initial plan, ships constructed in China docking at U.S. ports would have been slapped with fees exceeding US$1 million per call. But thanks to powerful advocacy from the CARICOM Private Sector Organisation, (CPSO) and regional governments, Caribbean short-sea shipping is now off the hook.

“This tremendously beneficial outcome is the product of leadership and collaboration,” said CPSO Chairman Gervase Warner, giving credit to Caricom Heads of Government, particularly Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, for her diplomatic and strategic engagement — including direct conversations with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and written appeals to President Donald Trump.

Here’s What the Caribbean Won:

✅ Short-Sea Shipping Exemption: All vessels operating within 2,000 nautical miles between the Caribbean and U.S. are now excluded from the fees.

✅ Size-Based Exemption: Ships under 55,000 deadweight tons and 4,000 TEUs are in the clear.

✅ Specialized Cargo Exemption: Tankers carrying energy and chemical products (up to 80,000 DWT) also avoid penalties.

The CPSO had initially asked for broader exemptions, but most of their requests made it into the final USTR ruling — a major diplomatic and economic win.

Warner emphasized that this decision shields the region from inflation spikes, product shortages, and shipping delays, calling it “a vital protection for Caribbean economies in a fragile global trade environment.”

The move is not just a policy reversal — it’s a testament to what unified Caribbean advocacy can accomplish on the world stage.