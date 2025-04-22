News Americas, New York, NY, April 22, 2025: Grammy-winning collaborators Shaggy and Sting are bringing the heat just in time for Carnival season with a brand-new remix of their reggae single “Til A Mawnin,” dropping April 25. The release is the result of a vibrant partnership between Shaggy’s Ranch Entertainment and VP Records, merging two reggae powerhouses to amplify the sound system culture of Jamaica.

Originally released in February and built on a rework of Junjo Lawes’ classic “I’m Not Crazy” riddim, the track debuted at #1 on the iTunes Reggae Songs Chart and quickly made waves across major media platforms, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, and the Associated Press. The duo lit up stages with performances on Live with Kelly and Mark and The Tonight Show, before delivering a crowd-hyping set at the Reggae Rise Up Festival in Florida.

Now, with the “Til A Mawnin (Remix),” producers Shane Hoosong, H.B. Monte, and Big Dawg infuse the song with a feel-good, uptempo vibe. While the lyrics remain untouched, the new percussion and melodic layers uplift the track into full-blown street party territory — think booming speakers, dancing crowds, and lighters in the air.

Still rooted in the spirit of Jamaican sound system culture, the remix pushes the energy forward. With both artists managed by Martin Kierszenbaum of Cherrytree Music Company, the creative synergy between Shaggy and Sting continues to shine — this time, with a Carnival-ready soundtrack that captures the joy and movement of Caribbean celebration.

Get ready to vibe “til a mawnin” — again. The remix lands April 25 on all major platforms but you can listen to it early, HERE on News Americas.