News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 26, 2023: Robert Nesta ‘Bob’ Marley was and remains, the greatest reggae singer of all time even though he has been dead since 1981. With songs like “One Love,” “Redemption Song” and “Buffalo Soldier,” his legacy will live on forever.

What if Bob could write another song? While it’s not possible in real life, it is possible, in a way, thanks to ChatGPT. News Americas reached out to the artificial intelligence system to see what it thought a Bob Marley song would resemble today.

Here are the lyrics to the song ChatGPT wrote:

(Verse 1)

In this modern world, full of chaos and strife,

Searching for a path to a better life.

Where the people stand divided, in their daily grind,

But I can hear the call of unity, it’s deep inside.

(Chorus)

One love, one heart, let’s come together today,

In this world of confusion, we’ll find a better way.

One love, one heart, let’s rise above the hate,

With compassion and kindness, it’s never too late.

(Verse 2)

In the concrete jungles, where the sirens wail,

Lost souls looking for hope, as they set sail.

Through the storms of life, we must find our guide,

In the spirit of togetherness, we won’t be denied.

(Chorus)

One love, one heart, let’s come together today,

In this world of confusion, we’ll find a better way.

One love, one heart, let’s rise above the hate,

With compassion and kindness, it’s never too late.

(Bridge)

Though the world may try to tear us apart,

We’ll stand as one, with love in our hearts.

In the face of darkness, we’ll be the light,

Spreading peace and harmony, day and night.

(Verse 3)

From the mountains to the oceans, and the cities wide,

Let’s bridge the gaps that separate, let love be our guide.

No matter where we’re from, or the color of our skin,

We’re all part of this world, let the healing begin.

(Chorus)

One love, one heart, let’s come together today,

In this world of confusion, we’ll find a better way.

One love, one heart, let’s rise above the hate,

With compassion and kindness, it’s never too late.

(Outro)

So let’s sing this song of unity, loud and clear,

In the spirit of togetherness, there’s nothing to fear.

With one love, one heart, we’ll find our way,

In this world of unity, we’ll seize the day.