News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sun. Sept. 24, 2023: The Guyana Amazon Warriors came back with a vengeance Sunday night to silence the Trinibago Knight Riders on their fifth try in the competition’s history and win the finals of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, CPL, competition by 9 wickets on home turf at the Providence Stadium on the East Bank of Demerara in Guyana.

Fans of Guyana Amazon Warriors cheer during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The Warriors won the toss and chose to bowl, unleashing a fire storm that left the Knight Riders floundering at 94 all out from their 18.1 overs.

Imran Tahir of Guyana Amazon Warriors appeals during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The Warriors then took to the crease with the Pakistani-born Saim Ayub and Kemmo Paul opening the batting. However, Paul was bowled for 11 with the score at 15 for 1. Ayub was then joined by Guyanese-born Shai Hope at the crease and the two settled into a partnership that took the Warriors from 15 for 1 to 99 for 1 in 14 overs.

A fan dressed as a chicken shows his support during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Ayud ended with a half-century knock of 52 not-out while Hope ended on 32 not out.

Saim Ayub of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits four runs during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The pick of the bowlers for Guyana was the South Africa born Dwaine Pretorius, who bagged 4 wickets for 26 runs while Gudakesh Motie grabbed 2 for 7 and Imran Tahir, 2 for 8. The top scorer for the Knight Riders was Keacy Carty who scored 38.