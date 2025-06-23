News Americas, PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos, June 23, 2025: After years of delays, the highly anticipated Andaz Turks & Caicos is finally inching closer to its debut, marking Hyatt’s first foray into the Turks & Caicos market – and the brand’s very first Andaz property in the Caribbean.

The boutique luxury resort, located on the world-renowned Grace Bay Beach, is now targeting an early 2026 opening, nearly five years later than initially announced. Originally slated for 2021, construction was hampered by the pandemic and other common development setbacks in the region.

Andaz Turks & Caicos to Open in Early 2026 on Grace Bay

Spread across 5.5 acres of prime beachfront real estate, the Andaz Turks & Caicos promises to deliver a boutique experience with just 59 hotel rooms and 74 branded residences, offering exclusivity and intimate luxury for guests and homeowners alike.

The property will feature three restaurants and bars, a spa, kids club, fitness center, and direct access to Grace Bay’s pristine white sands—widely regarded as one of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean.

Though specific design and service details remain under wraps, early renderings of the pool, lobby, and guest rooms suggest a modern, stylish aesthetic aimed at delivering a more personalized and upscale stay compared to larger resorts.

Turks & Caicos, known for its turquoise waters and proximity to the U.S., has historically offered limited options for travelers looking to earn or redeem hotel loyalty points. However, that trend is shifting. The Andaz will join other recent high-profile openings such as the Ritz-Carlton Turks & Caicos, located on Grace Bay, and Salterra Turks & Caicos, part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection on South Caicos Island.

The Caribbean destination is also preparing for the Waldorf Astoria Turks & Caicos, expected to open in 2028 on Dellis Cay, accessible by a 25-minute boat transfer from Providenciales.

The Andaz Turks & Caicos’ smaller scale and beachfront location may give it a competitive edge among the growing luxury hotel market in the islands. Travelers and industry watchers alike are eager to see if the property can deliver on Hyatt’s promise of modern luxury and standout experiences in one of the region’s most desirable locations. Reservations for the Andaz Turks & Caicos are expected to open later this year.