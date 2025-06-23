News Americas, LONDON, England, June 22, 2025: The British Royal Family has marked Windrush Day by unveiling a powerful tribute to the Caribbean men and women whose courage and resilience helped rebuild post-war Britain.

Ten newly commissioned portraits, celebrating members of the Windrush Generation, were unveiled at Buckingham Palace as part of the Royal Collection. The portraits honor those Caribbean migrants who arrived on British shores in 1948 aboard the HMT Empire Windrush, and the generations that followed.

The portraits, commissioned by King Charles III in 2023 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Windrush arrival, feature ten remarkable individuals from across the UK — each with deep Caribbean roots and extraordinary personal stories.

“It is, I believe, crucially important that we should truly see and hear these pioneers… to recognise and celebrate the immeasurable difference that they, their children, and their grandchildren have made to this country,” His Majesty The King said in a statement.

Caribbean Excellence in Portraits

Guyana-born, UK Baroness Amos (L) sits next to King Charles III during a service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for young people, to recognize and celebrate the Windrush 75th Anniversary, on June 22, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The sitters, selected by the Windrush Portraits Committee, include a diverse group of Caribbean-British trailblazers — many now in their 90s — whose stories reflect the strength, sacrifice, and enduring impact of the Windrush Generation.

The portraits were painted by Black artists personally chosen by the King, ensuring that Caribbean heritage, culture, and identity remain central to the project. The sitters and artists are:

Delisser Bernard , painted by Honor Titus

, painted by Honor Titus Alford Gardner , painted by Chloe Cox

, painted by Chloe Cox Linda Haye , painted by Shannon Bono

, painted by Shannon Bono Edna Henry , painted by Amy Sherald

, painted by Amy Sherald Carmen Munroe , painted by Sonia Boyce

, painted by Sonia Boyce Gilda Oliver , painted by Clifton Powell

, painted by Clifton Powell Sir Geoff Palmer , painted by Derek Fordjour

, painted by Derek Fordjour Laceta Reid , painted by Serge Attukwei Clottey

, painted by Serge Attukwei Clottey ‘Big’ John Richards , painted by Deanio X

, painted by Deanio X Jessie Stephens, painted by Sahara Longe

These individuals represent the generation of Caribbean pioneers who left their homes, families, and all that was familiar to help rebuild Britain — laying the foundations for critical sectors such as healthcare, transport, and manufacturing.

The Royal Family emphasized that these portraits serve as a lasting reminder of the Caribbean community’s invaluable contribution to modern Britain.

Royal Recognition of Caribbean Impact

Britain’s King Charles III (L) speaks with Trinidadian-British actress and politician, Floella Benjamin following a service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, west of London on June 22, 2023, for young people, to recognise and celebrate the Windrush 75th Anniversary. (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The ten portraits, now part of the Royal Collection, are on display at Buckingham Palace, with previous exhibitions held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and the National Portrait Gallery in London.

On social media, the Royal Family posted: “Today is Windrush Day: a day to mark the contribution of the Caribbean men, women, and children who arrived in Britain after the Second World War to help rebuild the country.”

A new BBC documentary, Windrush: Portraits of a Generation, captures the artistic process and shares firsthand stories from the sitters — many of whom experienced the hardship and discrimination of the early Windrush years, yet persevered to help shape British society.

As King Charles and the Royal Family continue to acknowledge the Caribbean community’s historic role, these portraits stand as a testament to the pride, resilience, and cultural richness the Caribbean diaspora has brought to the UK.