News Americas, LONDON, England, Sun. June 22, 2025: From the Windrush generation to today’s football stars, players of Caribbean birth and heritage have played a pivotal role in shaping the game in Britain — often overcoming discrimination to make history.

Among the earliest pioneers was John Charles, the son of a Grenadian father and English mother, who became the first Black player to represent England at any level when he featured for the Under-18s in 1962. Charles captained West Ham United to FA Youth Cup glory in 1963, making over 140 first-team appearances before injury cut short his career.

His younger brother Clive Charles also wore the famous West Ham shirt, making 15 appearances and becoming part of history in 1973 when the Hammers fielded three Black players — Clive Charles, Clyde Best, and Ade Coker — for the first time in English top-flight football.

Clyde Best, born in Bermuda, remains one of the most significant figures in Caribbean football history. Arriving in London at age 17, Best endured intense racial abuse yet became a hero for Black players, scoring 58 goals in 221 games for West Ham and inspiring generations to follow. He was awarded an MBE in 2006 for his trailblazing role in the sport.

The Caribbean’s influence on West Ham continued with Djair Parfitt-Williams and Nathan Trott, both of Bermudan heritage, who progressed through the club’s ranks. Meanwhile, Marcus Browne, of Dominican descent, also came through the Academy, alongside other Caribbean-rooted players.

From Caribbean Roots to England Icons

Caribbean roots Jermain Defoe during Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford on June 15, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Across generations, Caribbean heritage has continued to shine through football’s biggest names. Jermain Defoe, whose family hails from Dominica and Saint Lucia, scored 41 goals for West Ham before becoming one of England’s most prolific strikers, with 20 international goals and an OBE in 2018 for his contributions to football and charity.

Saint Lucia is also part of the family story behind Rio and Anton Ferdinand, two products of West Ham’s youth system. Rio, widely regarded as one of England’s greatest defenders, went on to captain his country, win six Premier League titles, and lift the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United. Anton, a key figure in West Ham’s 2005 promotion and 2006 FA Cup final run, remains an advocate for equality in the sport.

Bobby Zamora, whose father is from Trinidad, became a Hammers hero, scoring the winner in the 2005 play-off final and helping the club avoid relegation in 2007. Zamora also earned two England caps and played in a UEFA Europa League final with Fulham.

Shaka Hislop, another Trinidadian legend, guarded the net for West Ham, appeared in the 2006 FA Cup final, and famously represented Trinidad & Tobago at the 2006 World Cup. A vocal anti-racism advocate, Hislop has been instrumental in the “Show Racism the Red Card” campaign.

And Paul Ince, whose roots also trace to Trinidad & Tobago, broke new ground as the first Black player to captain England. A West Ham Academy product, Ince’s illustrious career included two Premier League titles, FA Cups, and international glory.

As the UK commemorated Windrush Day, the legacy of Caribbean footballers cannot be overstated. They carried not only their skill but the resilience and pride of their communities — breaking barriers, winning titles, and inspiring generations.

The Caribbean contribution to British football is living proof that the spirit of Windrush lives on, not only in history books but every time a player of Caribbean descent steps onto the pitch, rewriting the narrative of inclusion, talent, and unity.