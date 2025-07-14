By NAN Travel Editor

News Americas, The Valley, Anguilla, Mon. July 14, 2025: At first glance, Anguilla can feel like a mirage: a sliver of coral and limestone barely 16 miles long, where flaming sunsets melt into turquoise seas and time seems to pause. But ask anyone who’s spent a quiet afternoon beneath a thatched roof on Shoal Bay, or dined barefoot on grilled crayfish at a beach shack with linen-level service, and they’ll tell you: Anguilla is not just an island. It’s a mood.

Anguilla has been named Best Island in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure 2025.

This July, that mood was once again recognized on the world stage. For the fifth time, Anguilla has been named the Best Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas by Travel + Leisure readers in the magazine’s 2025 World’s Best Awards—a coveted honor driven by the votes of discerning global travelers.

It’s a familiar accolade for this unassuming paradise, but no less sweet.

“This recognition reflects the heart and spirit of Anguilla – our people,” said Jameel Rochester, Director of Tourism. “Their warmth, hospitality, and commitment to excellence create unforgettable experiences for every visitor.”

The survey, conducted annually, invites globe-trotters to rate their favorite destinations around the world on criteria including natural beauty, hospitality, food, and overall experience. Anguilla’s allure, it seems, lies not in opulence but in something far rarer—understated luxury paired with authentic Caribbean charm.

In the words of Minister of Health, Sports, and Tourism, Hon. Cardigan Connor, the award is not only an honor but a shared achievement:

“This is a recognition for all Anguillians… because when Anguilla succeeds, it is a success we all share.”

Indeed, Anguilla’s success story is stitched together by both public and private threads—government support, community-led hospitality, and the stewardship of tourism leaders past and present.

Sun-Drenched Simplicity

From the silky sands of Meads Bay to the remote serenity of Little Bay, Anguilla feels like the Caribbean before mass tourism—quiet, clean, and content to stay just slightly off the radar. There are no cruise ships here. No towering high-rises. Instead, visitors find intimate boutique resorts, discreet villas, and a rhythm that encourages stillness.

Sandy Island, a tiny cay off the coast reachable only by boat, remains one of Anguilla’s signature experiences. There’s little more than a few beach chairs, a rum bar, and the sound of lapping waves—but that’s the point.

Food, too, plays a starring role. Whether it’s a beachfront barbecue at Blanchards, ceviche with Caribbean flair at Veya, or peppery johnny cakes at a roadside stall, Anguilla’s culinary scene is surprisingly global for such a small island.

A Future Rooted in Preservation

Beyond beauty, Anguilla is investing in the future. From enhanced air access via Miami, Puerto Rico, and nearby St. Maarten, to a growing emphasis on sustainable tourism and cultural preservation, the island is managing its acclaim with care. It continues to build slowly and intentionally—holding firm to the delicate balance between visibility and authenticity.

It’s this mindful approach that keeps Anguilla from becoming just another resort playground. Instead, it remains what travelers most crave in an age of overtourism: a place to unplug, reconnect, and simply be.

If You Go

Getting There: Direct flights available via Miami (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Maarten (SXM), with private air access and ferry options.

When to Visit: High season runs December through April, but July–September offers warm waters, fewer crowds, and excellent local festivals.

Where to Stay: Try Cap Juluca for barefoot luxury, Frangipani for boutique charm, or a private villa for longer stays.

What to Bring: Sunhat, sandals, and a willingness to slow down.

Anguilla may not flaunt itself. But in a region filled with louder destinations, that may be the secret to its enduring reign.

Lose the crowd. Find yourself. Again.