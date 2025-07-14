News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, July 14, 2025: Trinidad and Tobago’s vibrant soca sound is now streaming across the globe, thanks to a high-profile feature in Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix release, Madea’s Destination Wedding. The blockbuster comedy, which premiered on July 11, includes the infectious track “Love It” by Kes the Band, one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated musical groups.

FLASHBACK – Kes performing live on stage at Mann Center For Performing Arts on September 09, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

The feel-good inclusion has sparked a wave of regional pride, with Caribbean fans taking to social media to cheer the soundtrack credit — and to celebrate what many are calling “another huge win for Trinbago music culture.” Madea’s Destination Wedding marks a rare but welcome moment where Caribbean sound, style, and scenery all align in a major U.S. production.

The film, shot partially in the Bahamas, especially at the iconic Atlantis Paradise Island, features a tropical backdrop and a cast peppered with local talent. According to casting director Kevvanna Hall, more than 300 Bahamian actors and extras were hired for the film. Hall, who owns the casting company Rhythm in Motion, nearly passed on the opportunity.

“Honestly, I thought it was a scam,” she admitted. “But when I got the call from Tyler Perry Studios, I knew it was real.”

Tyler Perry attends a special screening of Madea’s Destination Wedding ATL at Regal Atlantic Station on July 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix)

Caribbean Vibes, Global Stage

While the film has drawn mixed reviews online — with some viewers criticizing its editing and storyline — Caribbean audiences have remained laser-focused on the positive: the music.

At the end of the movie, Kes is formally credited for his contribution, and fans were quick to note how seamlessly “Love It” complemented the film’s island setting. The track’s inclusion is more than a nod to Trinidad’s musical prowess; it places Kes among a growing list of Caribbean artists whose sound is making waves in international cinema.

“Seeing Kes in the credits felt like a big deal,” said one viewer on X. “It’s about time our music gets this kind of recognition on global platforms.”

A Madea Movie with a Caribbean Twist

The film’s setting in the Bahamas offers a sunny, sea-splashed backdrop that’s relatively new for Perry’s long-running Madea series. Though much of the production was shot in just 11 days at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, the Caribbean essence was preserved thanks to location scenes and a soundtrack that leaned into island vibes.

And while the plot may not have earned glowing praise — reviews have ranged from “cute” to “cringeworthy” — the impact for Caribbean creatives is undeniable.

From casting to music to location, Madea’s Destination Wedding offers a rare showcase for regional talent in a genre and franchise that reaches millions.

Caribbean Creatives On the Rise

For Kes the Band, whose high-energy blend of soca, reggae, and soul has already earned them a global following, this latest achievement adds another milestone to their journey.

As soca continues to push beyond Carnival stages and into global consciousness, features like this help prove what Caribbean fans already know: our music is world-class — and it belongs everywhere.

“Love It” by Kes is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Madea’s Destination Wedding is now streaming on Netflix.