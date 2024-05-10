News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 10, 2024: Here are the top cannabis industry headlines making marijuana industry news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

The White House has declined to say whether President Joe Biden personally supports the Justice Department’s plan to reschedule marijuana following a review that he directed. The White House has also so far been unwilling to confirm where the rescheduling proposal is in the process.

Thailand will re-list cannabis as a narcotic by year-end, its prime minister said this week, in a stunning U-turn just two years after becoming one of the first countries in Asia to decriminalise its recreational use.

A British biotech start-up backed by Snoop Dogg has unveiled plans to ditch the “turbulent” London stock market, dealing a fresh blow to the beleaguered exchange. Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies said it was delisting from London following a “continuous, irrational and regressive pressure” on its share price.

The Government of Grenada says it is working to develop a comprehensive approach ultimately lead to the passage of cannabis legislation.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has announced it will be opening a new medical cannabis dispensary in Stuart, Florida on May 17th.

Licensed cannabis producers in Ontario, Canada, will be permitted to stock exclusive offerings at shops located on-site at production facilities, better known as farm-gate stores.