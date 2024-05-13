News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Mon. May 13, 2024: The US State Department today said it issued a substantial number of nonimmigrant visas issued worldwide during the first half of fiscal year (FY) 2024, spanning from October 2023 to March 2024. According to official data, approximately 5.2 million nonimmigrant visas were issued, marking the highest number ever recorded for this period.

A remarkable 30 percent of U.S. embassies and consulates across the globe set unprecedented records for nonimmigrant visa issuances during the past six months, showcasing a significant surge in international travel. Notably, international visitors have been contributing up to $239 billion annually to the U.S. economy, supporting an estimated 9.5 million American jobs.

Key highlights from the first half of FY 2024 include:

Nearly 4.1 million B visitor visas (including border crossing cards) were issued worldwide, catering to tourists and temporary business travelers.

Major missions in countries such as Mexico, India, Brazil, China, Colombia, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and Ecuador witnessed record visa issuances, surpassing previous records.

The State Department facilitated the entry of approximately 134,000 exchange visitor program participants and 115,000 students, contributing significantly to the U.S. economy.

A record-breaking 205,000 visas were granted to temporary or seasonal workers in vital sectors like agriculture, bolstering the American economy and safeguarding the nation’s food supply.

Nearly 160,000 nonimmigrant visas were issued to airline and shipping crew members, enhancing global transportation and supply chains.

Approximately 25,000 employment-based immigrant visas were issued, marking a substantial increase compared to the same period in FY 2019.

Over 281,000 immigrant visas were issued in the first half of FY 2024, with a quarter of U.S. embassies and consulates reporting higher immigrant visa issuances than in any previous year of the last decade.

A record number of over 152,000 immigrant visas were granted to family members of U.S. citizens in the Immediate Relative category, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to family reunification and economic support.

