News Americas, New York, NY, Tues. Nov. 5, 2024: Former Antigua legislator and independent MP Asot Michael has been found dead under suspicious circumstances, with Antigua’s Police Commissioner Atlee Patrick Rodney indicating that international assistance may be sought in the investigation.

Michael, 54, was discovered in a pool of blood by his maid at his Dry Hill residence near the capital on Tuesday morning, showing signs of a fatal stab wound to the chest. In a news conference, Commissioner Rodney confirmed the grim discovery and emphasized that the investigation is in its early stages. “It is one of those sad occasions we have to address as investigators,” he stated, adding that police responded swiftly to the call about Michael being found unresponsive.

Rodney described Michael’s injuries as “heinous,” suggesting a possible homicide and underscoring the gravity of the crime. “We are going to use all resources we have locally, regionally, and internationally,” Rodney said, stressing his intent to collaborate with foreign partners to pursue all leads in the investigation.

The commissioner urged any witnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward, also asking the public to respect the privacy of Michael’s family. “This is a national event, and we look forward to every citizen playing their part in solving this matter,” Rodney stated, noting that Michael had made significant contributions to the people of Antigua during his political career.

The discovery has shocked the Antigua community, with Michael remembered as a seasoned legislator, former government minister, and MP for St. Peter, where he had served since 2004. He initially rose to prominence in the mid-1990s as a Special Administrative Assistant to then-Prime Minister Lester Bird, later holding multiple ministerial roles, including Public Works and Tourism.

In recent years, Michael’s career was marked by controversy. In 2017, he was removed from his ministerial role following a detention in the U.K., where he was questioned over alleged bribery accusations linked to British investor Peter Virdee. Michael consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting his innocence and refuting bribery claims.

Rodney confirmed that investigators are examining the crime scene, supported by operational officers, and will conduct a case conference later to assess all evidence gathered. He added that it remains too early to determine whether forced entry was involved. The case has prompted heightened security and collaboration between local and regional agencies, with the aim of uncovering the truth behind Michael’s tragic death.