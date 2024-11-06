By Ron Cheong

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 6, 2024: This was a most unusual election – from Donald Trump’s outlandish antics appearing as a “garbage man” complete with the reflective uniform and real-life garbage truck, to his staged video appearing as a McDonald’s server, handing out fries at the drive through window, to the two assassination attempts against him, and his standing as a convicted felon with charges pending for instigating the Jan 6, 2020 insurrection; and Harris’ late entry to the race as the Democratic Presidential nominee after President Biden withdrew, and her historic status as the first Black female Presidential candidate.

Ultimately, it came down to a choice between Harris’ strongly pro-democracy stance contrasted against Trump’s fascist behaviours, her commitment to a woman’s right to decide on healthcare in respect to her own body, her plans to build the middleclass, and her positive hopeful positive message; versus Trump’s dark, divisive unhinged treats, anti-immigrant crusade – despite 2 of his 3 wives being immigrants; and his agenda to slash the social safety net while giving billionaires more tax breaks.

In the face of all this, the American voter nevertheless chose Donald Trump to be the 47th President of the United States.

The Unfolding Of The Campaign

Just 16 days after President Biden pulled out of the race after his poor performance in the debate against Trump, Harris clinched the Democratic nomination for President. And with only 75 days to go between the end of the DNC convention and election day, she hit the ground running with a well organised well oiled team, and a theme of “Joy” as the overarching attitude of her campaign.

Less than 3 weeks later, on September 10, 2024, she stepped up to challenge Trump, a seasoned campaigner in his 3rd presidential run, on the Presidential debate stage. This was Harris’ first foray at this ultra high stakes level but she brought much experience, talent and discipline.

For the first half-hour of the debate she was obviously feeling her way, adjusting and finding her footing. But she was well prepared with a well conceived strategy to go after Trump’s Achilles heel – his deeply dysfunctional narcissistic vanity.

About the half-hour mark she struck; pivoting she prodded Trump’s vanity and obsession with crowd size, directing her words directed to viewers, she said: “I’m going to ask you to do something really unusual. And I’m going to invite you to attend one of Donald Trump’s rallies, because it’s a really interesting thing to watch. You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills cause cancer. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies out of exhaustion and boredom.”

The narcissistic injury was too much for Trump, and he launched into the tirade about Haitians in Springfield eating people’s cats and dogs. It was all downhill in the debate from there for Trump. He could not look at Harris who turned her head towards him with a look of bemusement. This also marked a spiralling down in his campaign, which just became weirder, darker and more incoherent. He could not stay on message despite the pleas of his handlers, and just stayed stuck in vitriolic personal attacks and name calling. Trump refused to debate Harris again; spinning it as that he had won the debate – 63 percent of debate watchers said he lost, and victors never ask for a rematch.

Following on this came, another watershed moment for the campaign at Madison Square Gardens at which speakers after speaker denigrated Puerto Ricans, Palestinians, Blacks, and Latinos among others to cheers, laughter and clapping from those assembled. And Trump threatened “the largest deportation program in American history” and to continue fighting “the enemy from within.

Things continued to become more unhinged with dark treats including treats against Liz Cheney: “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

He also declared that he would not mind if someone shot through the press box at his rally. He even attacked his own staff when the microphone at his rally malfunctioned.

Harris on the other hand continued with her positive, hopeful vison for the future, promising help for home buyers, child-care, lower food prices and to strengthen the border. She welcomed all into her tent including disaffected Republic who do no agree with her polices but could no longer put up with the unhinged Trump and decided to put country before party. But all this was to no avail.

The Voters Spoke

Stunningly, Trumps’ disgusting conduct, documented wrongdoing and chaotic campaign rallies has been rewarded according to The Associated Press with 277 electoral votes representing 51% of the total votes as at the time of going to press, and the title of President elect of the of the United States of America.

His win seems to line up with Gallop polling a month ago that said Trump had a slight favourability on The Economy (54%), immigration (54%), and Foreign Affairs (52%).

The 5 top voter concerns reported by BBC from a voters’ exit poll of are:

The State of Democracy 35%

The Economy 31%

Abortion 14%

Immigration 11%

And Foreign Politics 4%

Concerns about the state of democracy which the BBC reported as the highest concern of voters in the exit poll was not a show-stopper for him. Nor was his involvement in the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Roe Vs Wade decision which stood for 50 years and had ruled that the decision to end a pregnancy is an Individual’s right, not the government’s.

In addition, the Republicans also took back control of the Senate and looks to retain the House.

The Free World Will Sleep Less Well

It was hoped that the election would start reversing Trump’s normalisation of lying, conning, criminal activity and misogyny. Instead it seems that the country will be saddled with Trump for another four years. There is little consolation in that if Trump is unable to serve his full term as a result of his advancing age, JD Vance would be his successor.

One small glimmer of hope in this for the future of the country is the extraordinary actions taken by a number of leading Republicans, former cabinet members and aids who came out and publicly repudiated Trump as unfit for the Presidency, including a number who pitched their support behind Harris despite not agreeing with their policies. They put country before party.

Trump is still the defendant in a number of cases before the courts including his handling of classified documents from his last term. NATO allies have to be worried. As will be all countries in the free world – European allies, trading partners, the G7, the G20as, not to mention Ukraine.

Putin has already begun to play Trump. He has not yet congratulated Trump on his victory. But said through his press secretary Dmitry Peskov: “It is practically impossible to make things worse, relations are historically at their lowest point.” Peskov further craftily inserted a prod surely directed at Trump, that America was still an unfriendly country that is directly and indirectly involved in the war against their state. Let the head games begin!

Trump will be looking to settle a lot of scores. The only thing is that rather this being with those who would harm America’s interest; it would be with those he calls the “enemy within.”

All will sleep less well as this news breaks. Life goes on but with some trepidation.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ron Cheong, born in Guyana, is a community activist and dedicated volunteer with an extensive international background in banking. Now residing in Toronto, Canada, he is a fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto.