News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2024: The Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), based in New York, is urging anyone with information about the disappearance of Jamaican rugby player Alpachino Mignott near the U.S.-Canadian border to come forward.

CGID is calling on the public to assist Canadian, New York, and Jamaican police as they investigate his sudden disappearance. Mignott, 26, a member of Jamaica’s national rugby team and resident of Portmore, St. Catherine, Jamaica, traveled to Toronto on October 16, 2024, for an international rugby match scheduled for October 19 at Toronto’s Lamport Stadium. During his stay, he was staying with a friend at an Airbnb in Toronto.

After the game, Mignott reportedly traveled from Toronto to Queenston, Niagara, on October 19, intending to cross into the U.S. to meet his girlfriend in Buffalo, New York. However, he never reached his destination. Niagara Police report that an Uber driver dropped Mignott off in the Queenston area near the Niagara River around 10:45 p.m. A search of the area, including surveillance footage and interviews with the driver, has yet to yield any clues.

Mignott’s girlfriend, who was waiting in Buffalo, received a text from him stating he had exited the Uber in Queenston. She tracked his phone to a location near the Kent Motel in Queenston, his last known location. Mignott’s mother, Meshanda Nesbeth, fears for her son’s safety and urges anyone with relevant information to contact authorities immediately.

CGID has notified the FBI, New York State Police, and the Buffalo Police Department, requesting their assistance in the investigation. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact Niagara Police, New York State Police, the Buffalo Police Department, or Jamaica Police.