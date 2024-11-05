By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 5, 2024: With the November 5th general election today, many Caribbean American voters are hopeful that U.S. Vice President Kamala Devi Harris will secure a historic victory over former President Donald Trump and be sworn in as the nation’s 47th president in January 2025.

Caribbean-American supporters of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris hold signs and shout slogans to show support of Harris-Walz election campaign in Miami, Florida, on August 19, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

For many, Harris’ ties to the region through her Jamaican father, economist Dr. Donald Harris, add a personal connection to her candidacy. Yet, more pressing is the anxiety among Caribbean immigrants about the implications of a Trump return. Harris has given minimal acknowledgment to her Jamaican heritage since becoming vice president and the Democratic nominee yet naturalized Caribbean American voters – who form a significant part of the foreign-born Black electorate – are energized by the possibility of electing a U.S. president with Caribbean roots. At 60, Harris would not only be the first female president, but also the first Black woman, second Black leader, and first U.S. president of Caribbean descent.

With over 4 million Caribbean immigrants in the U.S., particularly in states like New York, Florida, New Jersey, and Georgia, according to the 2020 Census, many Caribbean American voters are rallying behind Harris, even as her campaign has directed minimal outreach toward Black and Caribbean media.

Antiguan-born political adviser Dr. Issac Newton is among those confident in a Harris victory, noting the political landscape is driven by “double dislike” – strong opposition within some Republican circles against Trump’s extreme behavior and a factional resistance to a Black female president. “These raw, potent forces are difficult to measure but they could decisively impact the outcome if party bases remain steady,” Newton said, adding, “My intuition suggests that, due to these dynamics, the actual margin of victory may be broader than current polls indicate and give Kamala the win.”

Jamaican-born Clement Humes, a U.S. voter and host of ‘Groovin Radio’ in New York, shares this optimism. “I have a lot of confidence Kamala will win,” Humes said. “I think Americans are looking beyond race and know Mr. Trump is dangerous for America, with his talk of wanting to be a dictator and having generals like Hitler. As long as we exercise the right to vote, Kamala can win.”

Gregory Smith, a Jamaican immigrant and Obama campaign veteran, also sees Harris emerging victorious. “She will win like Obama did in ‘08,” Smith said, adding he has already cast his vote for her.

Another hopeful voice is Guyanese immigrant and U.S. veteran Annan Boodram, who now leads ‘The Caribbean Voice,’ a nonprofit focusing on mental health advocacy. Confident of Harris’s chances, Boodram believes her support is stronger than polls suggest. “I believe Kamala will win because of differences not only in personalities but in their approach to campaigning; and because of Trump’s campaign to demonize, demean and label,” he noted.

Dominica-born Helena Joseph, a senior marketing leader and host of ‘Defining YOU,’ believes Harris’s support base is broader than many expect. “I’m confident Harris will win by a larger margin than expected because there’s more support for her than the polls capture,” she said. “I predict this under-reported support will surprise many, and I’m thrilled to see her potentially make history, embodying the strength and values that I and so many Caribbean-Americans hold dear.”

Trinidad & Tobago born national and US voter Coral Sherman says she voted early for Kamala Harris, “driven by a desire to protect democracy” and because she feels “that after 46 presidencies, dominated by 45 white men, it’s time for a change in the U.S.”

“I don’t want this to be the last election I get to participate in,” said Sherman. “Donald Trump has already had his chance, and I believe he failed significantly. When someone applies for a job, they need strong references, yet Trump has none. Many who once worked closely with him, including former Vice President Pence, have distanced themselves. My concerns with Trump go back to 2017 when, after the Charlottesville incident, he described some among the KKK as ‘good people.’ I want a president who leads with compassion. Trump’s policies, like his intention to abolish the Department of Education, put our freedoms at risk, and his Project 2025 would further erode them.”

With polls showing a near 50/50 split, Caribbean American voters remain hopeful that Harris will gain the edge to make history.

Trinidad & Tobago-born photo-journalist Hakim Mutlaq urges voters to assess the candidates’ integrity as they would in a personal relationship.

“If your partner lies every day and continues even after it’s pointed out – how long would that relationship last?” he asked. “In my world, they’d be out of my life quickly.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.