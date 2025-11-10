By News Americas Business Editor

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mon. Nov. 10, 2025: Canadian mining powerhouse aris-mining-to-build-airstrip-for-14b-toroparu-gold-project-guyana is set to construct a 1,750-metre international-standard airstrip deep in Guyana’s Cuyuni-Mazaruni region, signaling a major step toward full-scale operations at its massive US$14.7 billion Toroparu Gold Project – one of South America’s largest undeveloped gold deposits.

The project, managed through Aris Mining’s local subsidiary, ETK Inc., is expected to deliver an average annual output of 235,000 ounces of gold over a 21-year mine life, along with an estimated 5 million ounces of gold, 4.9 million ounces of silver, and 260 million pounds of copper.

A Strategic Logistics Hub

According to Aris Mining’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) reported by Kaiteur News, the new airstrip will replace the existing one that sits within the footprint of the planned main Toroparu pit. The upgraded facility will be capable of handling larger aircraft, serving as a critical logistics and transport hub for personnel, equipment, and supplies.

The airstrip will span 60 metres in width, with a 70-metre safety boundary on both sides, designed in alignment with international aviation standards. It will run parallel to the prevailing southeast wind direction to ensure safe operations year-round.

Aris said the development will include two major security access points — one located along the main access road with truck parking, logistics and security offices, and a temporary aircraft hangar; and another at the processing plant, providing controlled entry between high-security mining zones and general access areas.

Government Partnership and Infrastructure Commitments

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministries of Natural Resources and Public Works, has finalized a road users’ agreement with Aris’ subsidiary, ensuring smooth access to the site. Under the arrangement, ETK will be responsible for maintaining and rehabilitating public roads leading to Toroparu.

The Toroparu project represents one of the largest foreign investments in Guyana’s mining sector and is expected to significantly boost local employment, logistics development, and regional infrastructure.

Billions in Economic Returns

The PEA projects that Guyana stands to earn an estimated US$3.4 billion in taxes and royalties throughout the project’s lifespan. This includes US$2.2 billion in income taxes and US$1.2 billion in royalty payments, based on a base gold price of US$3,000 per ounce.

Financially, the project is forecast to deliver an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV5%) of US$1.8 billion, an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 25.2%, and a three-year payback period — underscoring its strong profitability.

Under its Mineral Agreement with the government, Toroparu will pay 8% royalty on gold sales, 1.5% on silver, and 1.5% on copper, all deductible under Guyana’s 30% corporate tax rate.

From Exploration to Expansion

The Toroparu deposit was initially mined by Alfro Alphonso in 1997 and later explored by ETK Inc. under a joint venture with Alphonso starting in 1999. In 2020, ETK acquired full ownership of the property, paying US$20 million to exercise its option, while Alphonso retained rights to alluvial mining and site access.

ETK also holds an investment agreement with GO-Invest, granting tax exemptions on project-related imports — a measure aimed at accelerating development and improving cost efficiency.

A Boost for Guyana’s Gold Industry

Once operational, the Toroparu Gold Project is set to position Guyana as a leading gold producer in the Western Hemisphere, expanding its mining footprint beyond the traditional Omai and Aurora gold belts. The construction of the new airstrip underscores Aris Mining’s long-term commitment to developing Guyana’s resource potential under international environmental and safety standards, the company said.