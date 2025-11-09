By Ramotsamai Itumeleng Khunyeli

News Americas, New York, Nov. 9, 2025: Dreaming of turquoise waters and soft white sands? TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Beaches 2025 list is out – and these are the best beaches in the Caribbean you need to know about.

1. Eagle Beach

Eagle Beach took the number one spot for 2025 per the TripAdvisor rankings. Aruba is known for its wide stretch of soft white sand and calm turquoise water. It is less crowded than Palm Beach and is easy to reach by car, taxi, or public bus from Oranjestad or the airport. The beach has free parking, bathrooms, and is lined with boutique hotels and low-rise resorts, including Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, and Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa.

Eagle Beach, Aruba.

Swimming, snorkelling, paddleboarding, and jet skiing are all available at Eagle Beach, with water sports vendors operating along the central area. The beach is a protected nesting site for four species of sea turtles, and nesting season runs from March to September. Visitors may see hatchlings heading to the sea during this time.

Palapas and lounge chairs can be rented, and the sand stays cool even at midday. There are several beach bars and restaurants, such as Passions on the Beach and Chalet Suisse, many of which offer sunset dining and live music. Eagle Beach is also a popular spot for wedding photos and nature lovers, thanks to its iconic fofoti trees and tranquil setting.

2. Playa Varadero

The Beach of Varadero, Cuba

Coming in at number two on the rankings was Playa Varadero in Cuba. It is Cuba’s most popular beach resort, located on the Hicacos Peninsula. The beach stretches for over 20 kilometres and is known for its powdery white sand and turquoise waters. Varadero is easy to reach from Havana and offers both lively resort areas and quieter spots for relaxation.

Visitors can swim, sunbathe, and enjoy water sports such as snorkelling, scuba diving, jet skiing, paddleboarding, and sailing. Excursions to Cayo Blanco, Bellamar Caves, and the Varahicacos Ecological Reserve are available. Varadero also features art galleries, museums, cabarets, handicraft markets, and one of Cuba’s only two golf courses.

Accommodation options range from luxury all-inclusive resorts to boutique hotels and private homestays. Well-known resorts include Melia Internacional Varadero, Iberostar Selection Varadero, and Royalton Hicacos Varadero Resort & Spa. Many hotels offer pools, spas, restaurants, and entertainment.

3. Bavaro Beach

At number three on the list of best Caribbean beaches is Punta Cana, Bavaro Beach in the Dominican Republic. Stretching for over 30 miles along the eastern coast of the island, it immediately impresses with its sheer size and postcard-perfect scenery. The powdery white sand and clear turquoise water are matched by long rows of palm trees, creating a classic Caribbean setting that is easy to recognize. Even with resorts, restaurants, and beach clubs lining the shore, Bavaro Beach’s vastness means it rarely feels crowded, so visitors can always find space to relax or explore.

Swimming and snorkelling are popular because of the natural barrier reef offshore. Other activities include scuba diving, windsurfing, parasailing, jet skiing, and catamaran cruises. Families benefit from safe swimming areas and space for beach games, while couples can enjoy sunset walks and beachfront dining. Excursions to Saona Island, dune buggy adventures, horseback riding, and eco-tours are available nearby.

Visitors can shop for crafts, larimar jewellery, and Dominican souvenirs at local markets. The beach is also close to towns where travellers can experience authentic Dominican culture and cuisine.

4. Baby Beach

Birds eye view of huts and beautiful water at Baby Beach during sunset. San Nicolas, Aruba

The fourth best beach in the Caribbean per TripAdvisor readers is Baby Beach, a crescent-shaped beach on the southeastern tip of Aruba, near San Nicolas. The water is shallow and calm for a long distance from shore, making it safe for families with young children and beginner snorkelers. The sand is soft and white, and the lagoon is known for its clear, turquoise colour.

Swimming and snorkelling are popular, with colourful fish and coral reefs near the rocky edges of the lagoon. Kayaking and paddleboarding are available, and there is plenty of space for sunbathing and building sandcastles. Beach umbrellas, lounge chairs, and shaded palapas can be rented. Facilities include restrooms for a small fee, free parking, cabanas, lockers, and snack bars. Several beach bars and restaurants, such as Big Mama Grill and Rum Reef Bar & Grill, serve food and drinks. Rum Reef also has an adults-only infinity pool overlooking the beach

Secrets Baby Beach Aruba is a new adults-only, all-inclusive luxury resort with oceanfront suites, multiple pools, a spa, gourmet dining, and direct access to Baby Beach. This resort is ideal for couples and romantic escapes.

5. Playa Pilar

In the fifth spot on the rankings is Playa Pilar, located on the northwestern tip of Cayo Guillermo in Cuba’s Jardines del Rey archipelago. The beach is named after Ernest Hemingway’s yacht and is known for its powdery white sand, clear turquoise water, and tranquil setting. Playa Pilar is considered one of the most beautiful beaches in Cuba and is consistently ranked among the best in the Caribbean.

White sand beach and turquoise waters are magical attributes of paradise Playa Pilar (Pilar beach), Cayo Guillermo island.

Playa Pilar features the highest sand dunes in the Caribbean, rising to 15 meters above sea level. The water is clear and calm, making it suitable for swimming, snorkelling, and observing marine life such as starfish and tropical fish. The beach offers a sense of seclusion, with plenty of space for relaxation away from crowds.

Visitors can enjoy water sports including snorkelling, scuba diving, kayaking, pedal boats, windsurfing, and catamaran excursions. Lounge chairs and sunbeds are available for rent, and facilities include showers, bathrooms, and a lookout tower for panoramic views. Dining options include Ranchon Playa Pilar and Coco Loco beach bar, where fresh seafood and Cuban specialties are served.

6. Cas Abao Beach

The sixth best Caribbean beach per the rankings is Cas Abao Beach, located on the southwest coast of Curaçao. It is consistently ranked among the world’s most beautiful beaches. The beach features soft white sand, turquoise water, and palm trees, making it popular with both tourists and locals. Cas Abao is known for its calm, clear water and vibrant coral reefs, which attract snorkelers and scuba divers of all experience levels.

A wide shot showcasing the breathtaking reef cliff coastal line, with the crystal-clear, transparent waters revealing the submerged rocks beneath, creating a stunning and tranquil scene at the beach. Captured at sunset in Cas Abao Beach, Curacao.

Visitors can rent beach chairs and relax under palapas or palm trees, and there is a massage hut on the beach. Water sports rentals and excursions are available at the on-site dive and water sports shop. Facilities include secured parking, restrooms, paid showers, lockers, and free Wi-Fi near the beach bar. The beach is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with an entrance fee per car and a small fee for beach chair rental.

The beach bar and restaurant serve snacks, burgers, salads, wraps, fries, and a variety of drinks including cocktails, smoothies, and coffee. Visitors may also bring their own snacks and drinks if they prefer.

7. Orient Bay Beach

Orient Bay Beach, located on the French side of St. Martin ranked at number 7 this year. It is one of the island’s most famous and lively beaches. The beach features a crescent of powdery white sand, turquoise waters, and a vibrant atmosphere with a European flair. It is popular for both relaxation and adventure, attracting sunbathers, water sports enthusiasts, and food lovers.

Best photography from Orient Bay in Saint Martin

Orient Bay is known for its wide range of water sports, including kitesurfing, windsurfing, jet skiing, parasailing, banana boating, catamaran charters, and boat rentals. The gentle waves and shallow waters are suitable for swimming and wading, and the nearby reef provides good snorkelling opportunities. The beach is lined with beach clubs and bars such as KKO Beach, Kontiki, Bikini Beach, and Coco Beach, all offering sunbeds, umbrellas, cocktails, and live entertainment. There are also many restaurants serving French, Caribbean, Italian, and international cuisine, with options for beachfront dining and ocean views.

Facilities at Orient Bay Beach include showers, restrooms, changing rooms, lockers, and both public and private parking. Most clubs offer beach chair and umbrella rentals. The southern end of the beach, Plage Naturiste near Club Orient, is designated for nudists, but clothing-optional sunbathing is common along much of the beach.

8. Trunk Bay Beach

Coming in at 8th on the 2025 TripAdvisor rankings is Trunk Bay Beach, located within the US Virgin Islands National Park on St. John. It is one of the most iconic and photographed beaches in the Caribbean. The beach is known for its powdery white sand, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush tropical surroundings. Trunk Bay is consistently ranked among the world’s top beaches and is a popular destination for sunbathers, snorkelers, and nature lovers.

Trunk Bay features a unique 225-yard self-guided underwater snorkelling trail with plaques explaining coral formations and marine life. The calm, clear waters make it ideal for swimming, floating, and relaxing, and the beach is long and spacious, perfect for walks and sunbathing. The Trunk Bay Overlook offers one of the most iconic views in the Virgin Islands, and sunsets here are especially stunning.

Amenities include restrooms, freshwater showers, lifeguards, picnic tables, a snack bar/grill, snorkel gear and beach chair rentals, and a beach shop for souvenirs. The Trunk Bay Snack Shack serves breakfast items, lunch fare, and a variety of cocktails and frozen drinks.

9. Magens Bay Beach

In the ninth spot was Magens Bay Beach, located on the north side of St. Thomas, USVI. It is one of the most famous and photographed beaches in the Caribbean. This mile-long stretch of soft white sand and calm, turquoise water is surrounded by lush green hills, creating a tranquil atmosphere ideal for families, couples, and solo travellers. The gentle waves and shallow waters make it especially safe for swimming and wading.

Emerald water in the idyllic beach of Magens Bay. Magens Bay is one of the top ten beaches in the world, located in northern St Thomas, United States Virgin Islands.Paradisiac beach in the Caribbean.

The beach offers swimming, floating, paddleboarding, and kayaking, with water sports rentals available on-site. Snorkelling is possible near the rocky edges of the bay, where turtles, rays, and colourful fish can be spotted. There are scenic walking trails through tropical flora, picnic tables for groups, and a beach club that provides reserved loungers, umbrellas, private cabanas, and exclusive shaded lounge areas.

Facilities include clean restrooms, outdoor showers, lifeguards, beach chair and umbrella rentals, and a convenience shop for snacks and essentials. The beach bar and grill serves burgers, pizza, sandwiches, frozen cocktails, rum punches, and cold beers. There’s also a small shop for snacks and sunscreen.

10. Maho Beach

Round out the Top 10 on the Best Caribbean beaches list per TripAdvisor in 2025 is Maho Beach, located on the Dutch side of St. Maarten, right at the end of the runway of Princess Juliana International Airport. The beach is famous for the experience of watching airplanes fly extremely close overhead as they land and take off. It features soft white sand, clear turquoise waters, and a lively atmosphere that attracts aviation enthusiasts, photographers, families, and adventure seekers.

Saint-Martin. Plane landing over Maho Beach into Princess Juliana International Airport,

The main attraction is plane spotting, with commercial jets landing and taking off just a few feet above the beach. Swimming and sunbathing are popular, but the waves can be lively, especially when planes are taking off. Snorkelling is available with a coral reef just offshore, and jet skiing, windsurfing, and parasailing are also nearby. The beach is lined with bars and restaurants, including Sunset Bar & Grill and Driftwood Boat Bar, many of which offer beach chair rentals and live music.

Parking and entry are free, and the nearby Maho Village offers boutiques, souvenir shops, and a vibrant nightlife scene.

Whether you crave serenity or excitement, the Caribbean’s beaches deliver every shade of paradise – from Aruba’s calm elegance to St. Maarten’s thrilling runway views. Each stretch of sand tells its own story through turquoise tides, golden sunsets, and warm island smiles.

So pack your swimsuit and spirit of adventure – 2025 is the perfect year to chase the sun, sink your toes in Caribbean sand, and make memories on some of the world’s most breathtaking beaches.