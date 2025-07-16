By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Weds. July 16, 2025: The beat dropped. The lights came up. And with it, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny launched what’s already being called the largest economic stimulus in the island’s cultural history.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: “No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui” Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

His sold-out, 30-show residency, titled “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí”, opened this week at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and is expected to bring more than 600,000 visitors to San Juan between July and September — pumping an estimated $200 million into the local economy.

It marks Puerto Rico’s first-ever concert residency, and tickets sold out in under four hours, confirming Bad Bunny’s unrivaled global draw and the residency’s once-in-a-generation scale.

A Cultural & Economic Earthquake

The numbers are staggering. Over 35,000 hotel nights have already been booked, and short-term rentals are up 1,150% compared to last year, according to tourism officials. The concerts could boost tourism-related jobs by 3% and are forecasted to increase the island’s GDP by 0.15% – a critical lift for a territory still navigating financial uncertainty and post-pandemic recovery.

“This residency isn’t just about music. It’s about what Puerto Rico represents to the world – resilience, rhythm, and reinvention,” said one economist at the University of Puerto Rico. “Bad Bunny is single-handedly fueling an economic mini-boom.”

JetBlue Takes Fans Along for the Ride

JetBlue, the island’s largest airline, isn’t just watching from the tarmac. As official sponsor of the residency, the airline has launched a national sweepstakes to fly five lucky fans to the show.

Winners will get roundtrip tickets to San Juan and access to one of the August 29 or 30 performances. On-site, JetBlue is hosting exclusive fan activations and promising “surprises throughout the summer,” reinforcing its 20-year commitment to Puerto Rico’s growth.

“Partnering with Bad Bunny’s residency, which embodies the pride and global influence of the Boricua spirit, is an extension of our commitment to this island,” said JetBlue President Marty St. George.

More Than a Concert — A National Moment

The residency has already transformed parts of San Juan into a festival zone. Merch lines stretch around corners, Uber wait times are surging, and nearby restaurants and local vendors are reporting record sales.

“This is our Coachella,” said Carolina native and event volunteer Julissa Mateo. “But better – because it’s ours.”

Fans are flying in from the mainland U.S., Europe, and Latin America, many for the first time. For some, it’s a pilgrimage. For others, it’s a party. But for Puerto Rico, it’s validation: that culture, when rooted in authenticity and amplified by global talent, can move markets — and reshape economies.

No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí — And Why Would He?

For the island that birthed him, Bad Bunny is no longer just an artist. He’s an economic engine, cultural ambassador, and symbol of a new era where Puerto Rico exports more than just goods — it exports influence.

The residency runs through September 30 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Projected $200 +M impact | 600K+ attendees | GDP boost: +0.15%