News Americas, Kingston, Jamaica, Tues. July 15, 2025: The West Indies Test team has plunged into crisis after a humiliating 3-0 series whitewash at home to Australia, capped off by an all-time low at Sabina Park on Monday: bundled out for just 27 runs in their second innings – the lowest Test total in West Indies history, and the second-lowest ever recorded globally.

FLASHBACK – Mikyle Louis (R) of West Indies walks off the field dismissed by Mitchell Starc (C) of Australia during the third day of the third Test cricket match between West Indies and Australia at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 14, 2025. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the wake of the disastrous defeat – by 176 runs, following prior losses by 159 runs (Barbados) and 133 runs (Grenada) – Cricket West Indies, (CWI) president Dr. Kishore Shallow has demanded an immediate emergency review of the series.

“The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility,” Dr. Shallow said in a statement issued Tuesday.

To lead the review, Dr. Shallow has called upon the greatest names in Caribbean cricket to help chart a new path forward. Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Clive Lloyd, and Brian Lara will join an emergency session of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee, already including Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw.

“This engagement is not ceremonial,” Dr. Shallow emphasized. “These are men who helped define our golden eras. Their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development.”

Hooper: “Sammy Must Be Held Accountable”

While CWI mobilizes a historic council of legends, discontent is growing among former players and fans alike. Carl Hooper, former captain and Test veteran with over 5,700 runs, was scathing in his criticism of head coach and lead selector Daren Sammy, who was appointed as all-format coach after replacing Andre Coley earlier this year.

“Somebody’s got to be held accountable,” Hooper told ABC Sport. “Sammy is the coach and sole selector. That’s too much power. And he’s got to answer for this.”

Hooper, who also questioned the sacking of Coley — under whom the Windies drew series in Brisbane (vs Australia) and Pakistan (1-1) — said the coaching shakeup had derailed years of progress.

“We were building something… and now it’s gone up in flames. What do you say to the fans after this?” Hooper asked. “One step forward, two steps back.”

The Numbers Tell the Story

The raw statistics are damning:

27 all out: The West Indies’ lowest Test score ever, beating their previous worst of 47 against England in 2004.

3-0 defeat: All three Test losses came by 130+ run margins – at home.

Batting frailty has once again been exposed as the team’s Achilles’ heel. While flashes of promise with the ball offered glimpses of potential, the top order collapsed consistently, unable to withstand the discipline of Australia’s attack.

Where Do the Windies Go From Here?

Dr. Shallow insists the region remains in a rebuilding phase, and urged fans and stakeholders not to give up on the team.

“Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief – especially in our most difficult moments. Now is not the time to turn away. Now is the time to stand even closer as a people,” he said.

But behind closed doors, tough conversations are brewing. With Brian Lara expected to play a central role in shaping the review’s outcomes, and pressure mounting on Sammy and the CWI leadership, the next few weeks could determine the future of West Indies Test cricket.

From glory days to growing pains, one thing is clear: the soul of West Indies cricket is at stake – again.