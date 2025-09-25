NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — The Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) has accelerated its recruitment drive, hiring 25 new employees since July 2025 across field operations, technical support, and corporate leadership. The expansion marks one of the most ambitious workforce growth initiatives in the local energy sector and supports BGC’s long-term goal of building a team of more than 150 employees.

The company’s 23 new Bahamian workers bring decades of expertise spanning construction, utilities, energy, and technical services. Among the new recruits are 11 former Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) employees, strengthening BGC’s operational capacity as it continues to modernize New Providence’s grid.

“I’ve worked in the energy industry for over 30 years. I saw BGC and Pike work together and it made me start to dream again,” said Darrio, Manager of Field Operations. “I wanted that experience to be a part of my country’s development and clear the path for the younger Bahamians.”

The additions include:

Four senior leaders with a combined 100+ years of experience in energy, construction, and utilities. Field Operations: Over 30% of the new hires are groundmen, the entry-level role for future line workers.

Over 30% of the new hires are groundmen, the entry-level role for future line workers. Specialized Roles: Experienced technicians and operators with nearly 70 years of combined industry expertise make up another 20% of the new workforce.

Experienced technicians and operators with nearly 70 years of combined industry expertise make up another 20% of the new workforce. Foremen: Three new crew leaders with 90+ years of utility experience.

Three new crew leaders with 90+ years of utility experience. Warehouse & Procurement: Three new specialists to strengthen material and inventory management.

This recruitment push is part of BGC’s phased strategy to build a modern, resilient grid for New Providence. Alongside infrastructure upgrades to both the transmission and distribution systems, the company is investing heavily in recruiting, training and partnerships with local institutions to develop home-grown talent who will continue to manage New Providence’s grid.

“As a proud Bahamian and HR professional with international experience, I am excited to help shape the future of Bahamas Grid Company,” said Steven, Manager of Human Resources. “Our focus is on building a professional and hard-working culture where safety, innovation, and growth define how we work.”

BGC’s investment in both people and technology reflects its mission: to modernize The Bahamas’ energy infrastructure and to empower the Bahamian workforce that will sustain it for generations to come.

