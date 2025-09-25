By News Americas Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Sept. 25, 2025: The New York City Council has introduced sweeping new legislation aimed at raising safety standards and pay for the city’s 82,000 private security officers – in honor of Haitian-born security officer Aland Etienne, who was killed while protecting office workers during the July Midtown mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue.

NYC Council Introduces Aland Etienne Safety and Security Act To Honor Fallen Haitian-Born Guard.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams joined hundreds of security officers, union leaders from 32BJ SEIU, elected officials, and Etienne’s family on the steps of City Hall Thursday morning to unveil the Aland Etienne Safety and Security Act.

The legislation, which was announced ahead of the Council’s Stated Meeting, will create citywide standards for training, wages, and benefits for the security workforce, which currently faces a 77 percent turnover rate.

“Aland Etienne was a beloved father, son, brother, and partner who cared deeply about the safety of the people who call this city home,” Speaker Adams said. “Security officers like Aland are integral to New York City’s public safety infrastructure, but too often they are not compensated or treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. I’m proud to introduce the Aland Etienne Safety and Security Act, which would establish and enforce minimum pay standards, benefits, and training for our city’s security guards, while ensuring they have the support and preparation they need. This historic legislation is part of the legacy of Aland Etienne, whose fierce love and commitment to New York City will be remembered forever. I thank 32BJ, Aland’s family and loved ones, and Council Member Hudson for their support of this legislation.”

What The Act Does

Under the bill, security employers would be required to provide an additional 16 hours of emergency preparedness and active shooter response training within an officer’s first 120 days of hire, followed by annual 8-hour refresher courses.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) will also be tasked with setting fair wage, benefits, and paid time-off standards, phased in over four years to give employers and building owners time to adjust.

A 2025 UC Berkeley Labor Center report underscored the urgency for reform, revealing that New York City security guards earn a median annual income of $40,311 — less than 40% of the city’s area median income. Nearly 38% have no access to employer-provided health insurance.

Remembering Aland Etienne

Etienne, a member of 32BJ SEIU, was killed on July 12, 2025, after confronting the shooter at 345 Park Avenue. His younger brother, Smith Etienne, told supporters: “If he were with us today, he’d be fighting for this legislation. Let’s honor his legacy by uplifting and protecting his colleagues across the city. Protect the protectors. Aland is a New York hero.”

Colleagues also spoke about the risks they face every day. “As security officers, we’re really on the forefront. Whatever happens, we’re there,” said Brian Telfair, who worked alongside Etienne.

Broader Impact

Union leaders hailed the bill as a first-of-its-kind measure that would make New York safer while helping retain experienced officers. “Security officers are on the frontlines of every imaginable emergency,” said 32BJ SEIU President Manny Pastreich. “That was made tragically clear when our union brother Aland Etienne was gunned down while trying to save the lives of others during a mass shooting. Unfortunately, the security officers who we trust to watch over our loved ones are often overlooked. But New York City is a city that stands with first responders. Let’s make that clear by showing our support for this essential workforce and passing the Aland Etienne Safety and Security Act to ensure all officers get the training they need to respond to crises, and the wages, benefits and time off to stay in the force. Investing in our brave security officers will make us all more safe.”

The measure will now move through the legislative process, with advocates pressing for swift passage to honor Etienne’s sacrifice and improve public safety for millions of New Yorkers.