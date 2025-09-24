News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. Sept. 23, 2025: As Caribbean leaders gather at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, (UNGA), the United States Donald Trump administration has added yet another warship in the region, bringing the number of U.S. Naval surface vessels in the region to eight.

The US Navy’s USS Stockdale, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, docked at the Frigate Captain Noel Antonio Rodriguez Justavino Naval Base, near entrance to the Panama Canal in Panama City, Panama, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Last week, US President Donald Trump said the US military had knocked off a third drug boat from Venezuela, despite the Pentagon so far only detailing two such strikes. Photographer: Enea Lebrun/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG-106) is now operating in Caribbean waters, U.S. Navy sources confirmed to USNI News, after a port stop in Panama over the weekend. The destroyer joins USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109) and USS Gravely (DDG-107), forming a powerful destroyer presence in the area.

The Navy’s buildup in the Caribbean currently includes:

Three guided-missile destroyers – Stockdale, Jason Dunham, and Gravely

USS Lake Erie (CG-70), a guided-missile cruiser

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21), a Littoral Combat Ship

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, which includes USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28), and USS San Antonio (LPD-17)

Earlier reports also noted the presence of at least one U.S. nuclear attack submarine in the region, though the Pentagon has not confirmed its current location.

The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima was spotted near Guayama, Puerto Rico last Thursday, where it was conducting exercises as part of its deployment.

Part of a Wider Strategy

This show of force is part of what the Trump administration calls its “revamped approach” to countering transnational drug trafficking. Traditionally, maritime counter-narcotics enforcement is the responsibility of the U.S. Coast Guard, which regularly partners with the Navy to interdict shipments.

According to the Coast Guard, its teams have seized over 75,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific since launching Operation Pacific Viper on August 8th. Navy ships operating in the Caribbean often embark Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachments, (LEDETs) to board and search suspicious vessels.

U.S. Northern Command has been tasked with coordinating these operations, which now feature a much heavier Navy presence than in previous years. Analysts say the deployment of destroyers, cruisers, and amphibious ships sends a signal that Washington is willing to escalate its interdiction efforts beyond traditional Coast Guard operations.

Strikes on Suspected Smuggling Vessels

In a more aggressive turn, the Pentagon has confirmed that U.S. forces have carried out at least three lethal strikes in recent weeks on boats suspected of being linked to Venezuelan cartel operations, leading to some 14 people being killed. Few details have been released about the strikes, and Pentagon spokespersons have frequently referred press inquiries to the White House.

President Trump personally announced the most recent strike via a post on Truth Social, calling it part of his administration’s effort to “end the flow of poison into America.”

Questions Raised About Legal Authority

The heightened U.S. military presence and targeted strikes have raised questions in Congress and among international law experts about whether these actions fall within accepted norms. While the administration frames the effort as part of its border security policy, critics have argued that such strikes may constitute acts of war and could set a precedent for expanded military engagement in the Caribbean.

Still, the administration appears determined to maintain pressure.

With eight surface ships now operating in the region, the Caribbean has become one of the most militarized zones in the Western Hemisphere — a development that regional observers warn could inflame tensions with neighbors such as Venezuela and Cuba.

Meanwhile, at the UN, Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday called for a criminal investigation into the three strikes ordered by President Trump on ships allegedly transporting narcotics in the Caribbean.

“Criminal proceedings must be opened against those officials, who are from the U.S., even if it includes the highest-ranking official who gave the order: President Trump,” Petro said during his speech before the U.N. General Assembly.

This as Venezuela deployed over 2,500 troops and Russian-made fighter jets to La Orchila for military exercises, escalating tensions after Trump announced further US attacks on Venezuelan vessels. Venezuela deployed more than 2,500 troops to the Caribbean island of La Orchila for military exercises featuring Russian-made fighter jets armed with anti-ship missiles, escalating tensions after President Donald Trump announced US attacks on three Venezuelan vessels.

Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said the “Caribe Soberano 200” manoeuvres involve 12 ships, 22 aircraft and around 20 vessels conducting amphibious landings and air operations. State television broadcast images of the exercises, which began in response to US warship deployments in the region.

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro said Tuesday he is considering declaring a national state of emergency, citing what he called growing “aggressions and threats” from the United States amid an expanded U.S. military deployment in the Caribbean.