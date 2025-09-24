BY NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 24, 2025: Forty-one years after its first release, Bob Marley & The Wailers’ iconic compilation album Legend is once again the number-one record on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, proving that the King of Reggae remains as relevant and beloved as ever.

Originally released in 1984 by Island Records, Legend has become the definitive gateway to Marley’s music for generations of fans. Featuring timeless anthems such as “No Woman, No Cry,” “Redemption Song,” “Get Up, Stand Up,” and “One Love/People Get Ready,” the album has spent more than 900 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at #5 and currently sitting at #126 — a testament to its staying power across decades and demographics.

Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart ranks the top-selling reggae albums in the United States based on multi-metric consumption, including traditional album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming equivalent albums. For the week ending Sept. 20, 2025, Marley’s Legend beat out newer releases, underscoring its cross-generational appeal and its status as the genre’s most successful album of all time.

Globally, Legend has sold more than 25 million copies, including over 18 million in the United States alone, making it the best-selling reggae album in history. Its ongoing success is remarkable given the rapid turnover of music trends and the dominance of streaming platforms. For reggae fans, it is more than just an album — it is a cultural touchstone, a reminder of Marley’s message of unity, love, and resistance.

Part of what makes Legend unique is its careful curation. Compiled posthumously three years after Marley’s death, the album intentionally selected tracks that highlighted Marley’s universal themes and melodic strength, making his music accessible to listeners who may have been discovering reggae for the first time. The result was a collection that transcended borders and became a mainstay at record stores, in homes, and later, on digital playlists worldwide.

Streaming has only amplified its reach. Songs from Legend consistently rank among the most-streamed reggae tracks globally, with “Three Little Birds” and “Could You Be Loved” frequently appearing in viral moments on TikTok and Instagram, introducing Marley to yet another generation. Spotify reports that listeners under 30 make up a growing share of Marley’s audience — proof that his music continues to inspire long after its original release.

The album’s latest return to the top spot is also a reminder of Marley’s unmatched cultural influence. His music has soundtracked movements for justice, peace, and equality across continents. From anti-apartheid rallies to present-day climate protests, Marley’s lyrics remain rallying cries for freedom.

Fans and industry observers say the chart milestone feels especially poignant as the world continues to grapple with conflict and division. Marley’s message — “One love, one heart, let’s get together and feel all right” — is as necessary today as it was in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, Marley’s family and estate continue to honor his legacy with new projects, including remastered vinyl editions, limited-edition box sets, and immersive digital experiences. The Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica, has reported record attendance in 2025, and the Marley brand continues to expand into fashion, cannabis, and wellness products, keeping his spirit alive in both culture and commerce.

Forty-one years on, Legend is not just an album — it’s a movement that refuses to fade. Its latest return to #1 is proof that Bob Marley’s music is immortal, and that the heartbeat of reggae continues to echo around the world.