MIAMI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Baptist Health International, part of Baptist Health South Florida, and Bahamas Wellness Health System have formalized a new collaboration through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery, professional education and clinical collaboration in The Bahamas.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation focused on expanding access to specialized medical expertise, supporting clinical training and observership opportunities, facilitating second medical opinions and promoting multidisciplinary peer-to-peer consultation between physicians.

“This MOU represents an important step forward in our mission to deliver safe, high-quality care that meets international standards,” said Arlington Lightbourne, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Bahamas Wellness Health System and Eleuthera Wellness Hospital. “By collaborating with Baptist Health International, we are creating new opportunities for mentorship, professional development and access to advanced expertise that will directly benefit our patients and care teams.”

Under the agreement, patients treated within the Bahamas Wellness network may access second medical opinions from Baptist Health physicians and receive support with referrals when advanced care is required. The collaboration also explores opportunities for teleconsultation services, and knowledge exchange designed to enhance patient outcomes while reducing the need for travel.

Healthcare professionals within Bahamas Wellness Health System will benefit from educational initiatives that may include participation in symposiums and conferences, clinical observerships and professional training programs supported by Baptist Health International. The agreement also supports the development of best practices, policies and staff education, and guidance for international accreditation readiness.

“Our alliance with Bahamas Wellness Health System reflects Baptist Health International’s commitment to advancing meaningful healthcare connections throughout the Caribbean,” said Rogelio E. Ribas, M.D., Corporate Vice President of Baptist Health International. “Through education, clinical engagement and shared expertise, we aim to support the growth of high-quality healthcare services that strengthen local systems and expand access to specialized care.”

Bahamas Wellness Health System operates Eleuthera Wellness Hospital, the first and only hospital established on a family island in The Bahamas, along with multiple outpatient clinics. The organization provides urgent care, emergency services, hospital admissions and extended outpatient care to communities throughout the region.

About Baptist Health International

Baptist Health International is one of the largest hospital-based international programs in the United States, with more than 14,000 yearly international patient visits at Baptist Health facilities from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County. Baptist Health International is dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality services for international physicians and their patients, including hospital admissions, outpatient medical exams, electronic medical second opinions and physician consultations, as well as concierge services. For more information, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/international-services. For more information on Baptist Health International’s collaborations and advisory services, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/international-services/international-healthcare-professionals/international-collaborations or email [email protected]

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 29,000 employees, 4,500 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and The Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health South Florida is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News and World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Bahamas Wellness Health System:

Bahamas Wellness Health System is a privately held, community-centric health solutions organization headquartered in Eleuthera, Bahamas, dedicated to delivering affordable, whole-person healthcare across the archipelago. Founded in 2016, BWHS’s mission is to increase access to high-quality care, improve population health outcomes, and empower communities through accessible medical services, preventive care, and wellness programs rooted in compassionate, patient-first values. BWHS operates a growing portfolio of clinical service units — including primary care, urgent care, diagnostic services, wellness coaching, and specialty clinical support — designed to meet the evolving needs of residents and visitors with dignity, excellence, and integrity. For more information, visit www.bahamaswellness.health.

About Eleuthera Wellness Hospital:

Eleuthera Wellness Hospital, located in North Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, represents a transformational expansion of BWHS’s commitment to healthcare access in The Bahamas. As a 24/7 private hospital facility, it stands as the first of its kind on the island, dramatically enhancing local clinical capacity for emergency care, advanced diagnostics (including imaging services), inpatient care, and comprehensive treatment pathways that previously required travel off-island. The hospital is strategically designed to elevate health outcomes, reduce patient transfer times, and strengthen the healthcare safety net for Eleuthera’s families and workforce. This facility embodies BWHS’s vision of community-rooted clinical excellence and operational readiness, providing residents with dependable around-the-clock care supported by a dedicated, skilled clinical team.

