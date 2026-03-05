By NAN Entertainment Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 6, 2026: Caribbean music fans have a fresh wave of releases to explore as several reggae and dancehall artists roll out new singles, collaborations and videos, keeping the region’s global soundtrack vibrant.

Among the standout releases is “Dancehall Nice,” the latest track from Jamaican Grammy-winning artist Shaggy, featuring reggae legend Beres Hammond and dancehall star Dexta Daps.

Shaggy shares “Dancehall Nice,” featuring Beres Hammond and Dexta Daps, alongside an official music video directed by Jay Will. Co-produced by Shaggy and Lloyd “John John” James Jr., the track marks the first-ever collaboration between all three artists, with the song serving as a tribute to Jamaican music culture.

The release comes as Reggae Month celebrations concluded in Jamaica and alongside the Island Music Conference, held in Kingston from February 25–28. The conference brought together artists, producers and music executives to discuss the global business of Jamaican music.

“Dancehall Nice” continues Shaggy’s recent series of collaborative projects following “Til A Mawnin” with Sting and “Boom Body,” featuring Akon and Aidonia.

Vybz Kartel and Shenseea Drop “Panic”

Meanwhile, dancehall heavyweights Vybz Kartel and Shenseea have teamed up on the energetic new track “Panic,” produced by TJ Records.

The collaboration brings together two of the genre’s most influential voices, adding another high-profile release to dancehall’s current momentum.

Lovers Rock Revival With Shauna Shadae, Nigy Boy and Seani B

In the reggae space, Shauna Shadae, Nigy Boy and Grammy-winning producer Seani B have joined forces for “When I Think,” a sultry lovers-rock track blending classic reggae elements with R&B influences.

The trans-Atlantic collaboration highlights Jamaican-born, UK-based singer Shauna Shadae’s fusion style, combining reggae, R&B and Afro-inspired sounds.

Nigy Boy, one of reggae and dancehall’s rising stars, brings a unique story to the project. The artist, who lost his sight at a young age, developed his musical talents while attending The Salvation Army School for the Blind before later studying political science at Stony Brook University in the United States.

The track offers a modern take on traditional lovers rock, arriving at a time when many reggae artists are revisiting the genre’s roots while blending contemporary production styles.

Anthony Cruz Returns With Reflective Single

Veteran reggae vocalist Anthony Cruz has also returned with a new single, “What’s a Man to Do,” delivering a soulful reinterpretation of a classic song exploring emotional vulnerability and the pressures men face.

The single was produced by Mark Ho-Sang for Bwoyla Room Productions, with the riddim crafted by KashieF Lindo and final mixing and mastering handled by the HeavyBeat Crew.

Cruz's latest release blends a traditional reggae sound with contemporary production, aiming to appeal to reggae, R&B and adult contemporary audiences.

Gyptian Releases “Anything 4 U”

Adding to the lineup of new music is Gyptian, who recently unveiled “Anything 4 U,” a melodic, piano-driven love song produced by platinum producer Ricky Blaze.

Known for hits like “Hold Yuh,” Gyptian delivers another heartfelt track, serenading a woman he promises to give everything for. The single, released via FME Recordings, is now streaming across digital platforms worldwide. Stream Now

Reggae and Dancehall Continue Global Influence

The latest releases underscore the continued influence of Caribbean music globally, with artists across generations collaborating and blending traditional reggae sounds with contemporary production and international partnerships.

From dancehall anthems to lovers-rock revival and soulful reggae ballads, the region’s newest tracks highlight the diversity and enduring creativity of Caribbean music.

