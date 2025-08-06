By ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Aug. 6, 2025: Reggae fans, get ready to drop the needle on something legendary. Barrington Levy’s Sweet Reggae Music 2.0 is finally getting the full vinyl treatment, with a release date set for August 22. The project is now available for pre-order, with advance downloads of select tracks also up for grabs.

Cut loud and proud on 100% black vinyl, this curated collection blends much sought-after sound system anthems with some of Levy’s most beloved dancehall hits—including “Teach the Youth,” “Mini Bus,” and “Mary Long Tongue.” For crate diggers and longtime fans alike, Sweet Reggae Music 2.0 marks the only LP appearance of cult favorites like “Whom Shall I Be Afraid Of,” “Praise His Name,” and “Pon Your Toe.”

This is not just a reissue – it’s a celebration of a golden age in Jamaican music where Barrington Levy reigned as the undisputed lord of the dancehall. His voice, unmistakable in tone and power, helped shape the sonic identity of 1980s and ‘90s reggae and dancehall culture. These songs are the backbone of that legacy.

About the Artist

Barrington Ainsworth Levy is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall icon known for his distinctive vocals and commanding stage presence. Born in Clarendon, Jamaica in 1964, Levy began his musical journey in the late 1970s as one half of the Mighty Multitude – a short-lived duo he formed with his cousin. But it was his solo breakout at just 14 years old with the single “A Long Time Since We Don’t Have No Love” that marked the start of a career destined for greatness.

Over the decades, Levy’s catalog has become essential listening for fans of conscious reggae and raw dancehall alike. Tracks like “Under Mi Sensi,” “Here I Come,” and “Murderer” are timeless staples in DJ sets around the world. Sweet Reggae Music 2.0 continues this legacy, bringing deep cuts and global anthems together for a new generation of vinyl lovers.

Whether you’re a longtime soundman or a new listener discovering Barrington Levy’s magic, this release is one to own.

🎧 LISTEN HERE EXCLUSIVELY