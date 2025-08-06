By News Americas Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 6, 2025: The United States has extended warm congratulations to the people of Jamaica on its, independence day, as the island nation marks its 63rd year of independence, highlighting the enduring bond between the two countries.

FLASHBACK – Mayor Eric Adams, r., and Consul General Alsion Wilson lead a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Jamaica’s independence at Bowling Green, NYC. (Arthur Piccolo image)

In an official statement released today, the US State Department praised Jamaica’s progress and reaffirmed the close relationship shared by the two nations, especially in the areas of security cooperation and economic development.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend my warm congratulations to the people of Jamaica as they celebrate 63 years of independence,” the message reads.

The U.S. emphasized that the partnership with Jamaica is rooted in mutual efforts to disrupt criminal networks, promote investment, and advance regional stability. It also applauded Jamaica’s continued work to reduce violent crime and stimulate private-sector growth.

“These efforts benefit both Americans and Jamaicans and reinforce our shared commitment to prosperity and national sovereignty,” the statement added.

As Jamaica celebrates its Independence Day, the U.S. expressed hope for deepened collaboration in the years ahead, reaffirming its support for the Caribbean ally.

“We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and wish the people of Jamaica a joyful Independence Day,” the statement concluded.

Jamaica gained independence from British rule on August 6, 1962, and continues to be a key strategic partner of the United States in the Caribbean region.