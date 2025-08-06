By News Americas Staff Writer

News Americas, BOSTON, MA, Aug. 6, 2025: Lawyers for Civil Rights, (LCR) has filed a federal complaint on behalf of José Pineda, an East Boston immigrant with lawful humanitarian status, alleging that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, (ICE) agents wrongfully arrested and detained him in a case marked by racial profiling, excessive force, and inhumane treatment.

The complaint, filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), seeks $1 million in damages and accountability for what LCR describes as “reckless, discriminatory, and unconstitutional conduct” by ICE officers.

Pineda, who lives in East Boston with his wife and 12-year-old daughter and works in landscaping, was arrested on May 27, 2025, while on his way to work. According to the complaint, ICE agents in unmarked vehicles surrounded his truck and arrested him at gunpoint without providing a warrant or identifying themselves.

Despite immediately informing the officers of his legal status – and providing documents, including his Social Security card and work authorization – Pineda was mocked and told by agents that “if you were not born in the United States, you have no rights.”

He was handcuffed, stripped of his identification and $600 in cash, and held in a severely overcrowded cell at the ICE Boston Field Office in Burlington, Massachusetts, for two days. The complaint describes harrowing conditions: more than 40 people crammed into a single cell, lack of food, no access to hygiene, and insufficient water. Pineda was not allowed to bathe, change clothes, or sleep. Upon release, his confiscated money was never returned.

“This was an unlawful and traumatic seizure, with no legal basis or justification,” said Victoria Miranda, Senior Attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights. “Mr. Pineda was racially profiled and targeted based solely on his national origin. ICE knew he had legal status, yet detained him under inhumane conditions before releasing him without charges.”

The incident has had a lasting impact on Pineda and his family. He reports suffering from insomnia, severe anxiety, loss of appetite, and memory problems. His young daughter is now afraid of law enforcement, and the family faces financial strain due to his inability to return to work.

“I still can’t sleep. I have nightmares every night,” said Pineda. “I came to this country for safety. ICE treated me like a criminal because of how I look and where I’m from – even though I followed every rule.”

The complaint, submitted to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE, outlines multiple legal violations, including infringement of Mr. Pineda’s Fourth, Fifth, and Eighth Amendment rights, false arrest, excessive force, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, Executive Director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, condemned the agency’s behavior: “Immigration enforcement cannot be a blank check for brutality. When ICE officers detain individuals without cause or warrant and subject them to degrading treatment, they violate the Constitution. We demand justice—not just for Mr. Pineda, but for all immigrant families facing similar abuse.”

LCR’s filing is a required first step before a federal lawsuit can proceed in U.S. District Court.

Pineda and his family are now receiving legal and emotional support from Centro Presente, a local immigrant advocacy organization.

“José’s arrest was arbitrary and violated his fundamental human and civil rights,” said Patricia Montes, Executive Director of Centro Presente. “His case reflects a larger pattern of criminalizing immigrants. We applaud his courage in speaking out and inspiring others to demand justice.”

The complaint calls for:

$1,000,000 in damages;

Attorneys’ fees and costs;

And other equitable relief.

The case adds to growing scrutiny of ICE’s practices in Massachusetts, where advocates say federal agents regularly act outside legal bounds – particularly when targeting Latino and immigrant communities.