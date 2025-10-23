News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 23, 2025: The rhythm of the Caribbean will once again pulse through the streets of New Orleans this November as Friends of Culture presents the 23rd Annual Bayou Bacchanal Caribbean Carnival, a two-day celebration of heritage, music, and unity taking place November 1–2, 2025.

This year’s festivities honor Port of New Orleans Commissioner and former City Councilman James J. Carter, Jr., who will serve as Grand Marshal, recognizing his contributions to civic leadership and cultural diplomacy. Joining him are special guests and cultural ambassadors from across the Caribbean, including Mtima Solwazi, Founder of The Oral Tradition ROOTS Foundation of Trinidad & Tobago, and Daniel Griffith, Steelpan Ambassador with The Musical Instruments of Trinidad & Tobago Company, (MITTCO). Their participation highlights the Caribbean’s enduring global influence through art, rhythm, and storytelling.

A Weekend of Music, Mas, and Caribbean Flavor

The celebration kicks off on Saturday, November 1st, with the All-White Feté Kickoff Party at Congratulations Event Hall, 1900 Lafayette Street, Gretna, Louisiana, beginning at 9:00 p.m. The event will feature electrifying performances by The Revolution Band of Atlanta and DJ sets by MC Wassey, DJ Tek, and DJ Fire Flame, setting the stage for a weekend of nonstop soca, dancehall, and steelpan energy.

The main event – the Bayou Bacchanal Parade – begins on Sunday, November 2nd at 11:00 a.m., departing from the Hilton Riverside Hotel driveway on Convention Center Blvd. The parade route travels along Canal Street, Claiborne Avenue, and Orleans Avenue before culminating at the historic Congo Square inside Louis Armstrong Park, the birthplace of New Orleans’ vibrant Afro-Caribbean soundscape.

From noon to 6:30 p.m., the Congo Square Carnival Festival will transform the park into a feast for the senses, complete with live performances from St. Lucian soca star Messiah and Pan Vibrations Steelband. Revelers can also enjoy authentic Caribbean cuisine from local and regional vendors and admire dazzling carnival costumes designed by Rachelle Lawrence of the Krewe of Bulbancha.

Honoring Heritage and Building Bridges

“It’s an honor to bring the ROOTS Foundation and MITTCO to New Orleans,” said Mtima Solwazi. “The connection between Port of Spain and Congo Square reminds us that the music, language, and stories of our ancestors are still alive and uniting us today.”

Marilyn LaForce, President of Friends of Culture, emphasized the festival’s deeper mission: “Bayou Bacchanal is a cultural bridge between the Caribbean and Louisiana. It represents the rhythm of our shared history and the promise of collaboration that keeps our heritage thriving across generations.”

Now celebrating its 23rd year, Bayou Bacchanal holds the distinction of being New Orleans’ original Caribbean Carnival, connecting Caribbean nations and the U.S. Gulf Coast through creative expression, cultural diplomacy, and the spirit of freedom that defines the region’s legacy.

Support and Community Partnerships

This year’s Bayou Bacchanal is made possible through the generous support of sponsors and partners, including Hilton New Orleans Riverside, New Orleans & Company, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, Office of Sheriff Susan Hutson, Ashé Cultural Arts Center, Ujamaa EDC, and NolaCaribe. The organizers also expressed gratitude for the volunteer service of the LSU Caribbean Students Association, whose participation reflects the next generation’s commitment to preserving and celebrating Caribbean identity.

As New Orleans prepares to once again embrace the energy of Carnival season, Bayou Bacchanal 2025 stands as a living testament to the enduring influence of Caribbean culture — a colorful, musical, and unifying force that continues to shape the heartbeat of the Crescent City.