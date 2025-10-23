News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 23, 2025: Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s call for accountability in the Harney Motors case offers Antigua and Barbuda a defining chance to model justice, restore trust, and lead with moral courage and courageous governance.

The decision that Harney Motors will repay ten million dollars is more than a business correction. It is a moral moment for Antigua and Barbuda. It marks a turning point where accountability must become more than a principle; it must become a practice that defines leadership, renews trust, and anchors public life in integrity.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s firm stance on accountability is commendable and courageous. His leadership in demanding transparency sends a clear signal that governance, when rooted in fairness and moral conviction, strengthens the soul of the nation. When both public officials and private entities are held responsible, justice ceases to be selective and becomes a shared national value that binds the citizenry together.

Yet integrity demands consistency. It is right to celebrate restitution, but it is also right to ask deeper questions about how this situation emerged. Was the substantive minister of the ministry aware? Was there negligence, failure of oversight, or quiet complicity? Leadership carries responsibility, and those entrusted with authority must also be accountable to it. For the sake of transparency and institutional trust, it would be wise for the minister to step aside temporarily while an independent investigation is conducted. If cleared, such an act would restore confidence and honor. If culpability is found, accountability must follow.

This is not a call for condemnation but for character. Accountability builds integrity into the very foundation of governance. It refines systems, dignifies service, and reaffirms that responsibility is not the enemy of loyalty but its truest expression.

Prime Minister Browne now has a rare opportunity to shape a new national culture of leadership where courage, fairness, and moral discipline stand above political expedience. By pairing restitution with rigorous investigation and ethical renewal, his administration can turn a moment of controversy into a model of moral governance for the region.

True progress is not measured by how well we defend power but by how bravely we reform it. Good governance requires not only strong institutions but strong consciences. When leaders choose truth over comfort and integrity over convenience, the entire nation rises.

This moment is both a test and an opportunity. It calls Antigua and Barbuda to act with care, conscience, and conviction. The courage shown today will define the moral character and public trust of tomorrow.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a strategist and scholar trained at Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia. He advises governments and international institutions on governance, public transformation, and global justice. His work blends visionary thinking with practical insight, helping Global South nations address historical injustice, advance human dignity, and engage global issues of peace, sovereignty, and shared prosperity. Dr. Newton envisions societies where innovation and responsibility evolve together to promote human flourishing.