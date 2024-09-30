News Americas, New York, NY, September 30, 2024: Belize police are continuing their investigation into the discovery of a quantity of suspected cocaine found on a boat owned by government Minister Andre Perez, who holds the portfolios of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management. Authorities reported that 474 grams of the suspected drug were found aboard Perez’s boat in San Pedro last Friday, September 27, 2024.

Drugs has been found on a boat owned by Belize Minister Andrew Perez.

According to a police statement, Perez has stated that the boat had been docked for repairs and left unused for over six months. Preliminary findings suggest the drugs may have been placed without his knowledge, and the minister is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The boatyard owner has corroborated Perez’s account, confirming that the minister had been paying a monthly docking fee of BDZ$250 (One Belize dollar = US$0.49) during the boat’s inactive period.

Perez recently returned to the government after taking leave in August last year due to an unrelated investigation. He was previously embroiled in a scandal involving a female attorney.

When questioned by reporters about the drug discovery, Perez said he had “no idea” how the drugs ended up on his boat but emphasized his cooperation with the police, adding, “I have, there is nothing to worry about.” When asked if he believed someone was trying to set him up, he responded, “probably.”

Prime Minister John Briceño, however, dismissed the idea of a setup. “I don’t think it’s someone trying to set him up,” Briceño said, adding that the boat had been docked for more than six months, making it an unlikely target for suspicion. “When somebody tipped off the police, they searched it, and they found the drugs. But it’s clear Andre had not been using his boat.”

The United States has identified Belize as a significant transshipment point for cocaine and precursor chemicals used in illicit drug production. Belize’s geographic location along the Central American isthmus, between drug-producing countries in South America and the U.S., makes it vulnerable to drug trafficking. The country’s borders with Guatemala feature large, unpopulated jungle areas, while its relatively unpatrolled coastline, dotted with small islands and atolls, presents challenges for drug interdiction efforts. The remote jungles also provide an ideal environment for cannabis cultivation and trafficking.

Belize’s proximity to countries where drug trade operations are controlled by highly organized and violent cartels further compounds the issue. While cannabis use is generally tolerated within Belizean society, laws against it are enforced by local authorities.

Despite stepped-up efforts by the Belize Coast Guard and the Anti-Drug Unit to patrol coastal waters, both agencies face significant challenges due to limited funding, insufficient equipment, and personnel shortages. Belize’s counter-narcotics initiatives are further hindered by corruption, outdated intelligence and judicial systems, and a lack of political will, all of which impede progress in combating drug trafficking.