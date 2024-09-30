News Americas, New York, NY, September 30, 2024: The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 is heading into its thrilling play-off stage, with the top four teams set to battle for the championship. After an exhilarating league phase, the play-offs will get underway on October 2nd at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits 4 during the Men’s 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match 30 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Providence, Guyana. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Teams Qualified for CPL 2024 Playoffs:

Guyana Amazon Warriors – The defending champions, known for their resilience, will be determined to retain their title. St. Lucia Kings – Led by Faf du Plessis, the Kings have the firepower to go all the way in the playoffs. Trinbago Knight Riders – A powerhouse in the CPL, the Knight Riders, captained by Kieron Pollard, are hungry for another title. Barbados Royals – Under the leadership of Rovman Powell, the Royals have been standout performers this season.

CPL 2024 Playoff Schedule:

Eliminator (October 2): Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals

(October 2): Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Qualifier 1 (October 3): Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings

(October 3): Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings Qualifier 2 (October 5): Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

(October 5): Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Final (October 7): Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

All matches will be held at Providence Stadium, Guyana, where fans are expected to create an electric atmosphere.

CPL 2024 Playoff Squads:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Matthew Nandu, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Kevlon Anderson, Azam Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair.

St. Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Aaron Jones, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert (wk), Khari Campbell, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Shadrack Descarte, Khary Pierre, David Wiese, McKenny Clarke, Matthew Forde, Johann Jeremiah, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia.

Barbados Royals: Rovman Powell (c), Alick Athanaze, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kevin Wickham, Rahkeem Cornwall,Shamarh Brooks, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Jason Holder, Kadeem Alleyne, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ramon Simmonds, Maheesh Theekshana, Isai Thorne, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Dunith Wellalage.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (c), Andries Gous (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Keacy Carty, Mark Deyal, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hossein, Josh Little, Jayden Seales, Nathan Edward, Shaqkere Parris, Waqar Salamkheil.

The CPL 2024 playoffs promise high-stakes action, where one slip-up could end a team’s journey. With the competition intensifying, cricket fans can expect a gripping end to an already exciting season.