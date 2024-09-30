Aruba’s Alvaro Bautista Wins Aragon Round of 2024 Superbike World Championship

News Americas, New York, NY, September 30, 2024: Aruba’s Alvaro Bautista claimed victory at the Aragon round of the 2024 Superbike World Championship, triumphing over Toprak Razgatlioglu and fellow countryman Nicolo Bulega. Bautista’s win in Alcaniz, Aragon, Spain on September 29, 2024, marked a significant comeback after struggling with the new weight rules in the championship this year.

First place Alvaro Bautista (C) of Aruba.It Racing-Ducati, second place Toprak Razgatlioglu (L) of Rokit BMW Motorrad and third place Nicolo Bulega (R) of Aruba.It Racing-Ducati pose for a photo after finishing the Aragon round, which is the round 10 of the 2024 Superbike World Championship in Alcaniz, town and municipality of Aragon, Spain on September 29, 2024. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The two-time WorldSBK Champion has faced challenges in 2024, securing only four race wins compared to his 27 victories in 2023. Before Aragon, his last win came during the Superpole Race at Assen in the season’s third round. However, at MotorLand Aragon, Bautista took two crucial victories.

Overjoyed by his performance, Bautista expressed his satisfaction: “I was really happy with the feeling I had with the bike. I had some problems with the front and couldn’t push to the limit, but today everything felt normal, so I was able to push.”

Reflecting on his win in the Sprint Race, Bautista explained, “The Superpole Race was really fast, and I was on the limit trying to follow Toprak and Nicolo. I saw them battling, and Nicolo was very strong, so I thought I might have to settle for third. But in the last three laps, I saw an opportunity as Toprak passed Nicolo, and I knew I had to make my move if I wanted the win.”

With just six races remaining in the season, Bautista is 81 points behind Razgatlioglu in the World Superbike standings. While the Spaniard can still mathematically claim his third consecutive title, he has admitted that winning the championship is no longer his primary focus.