News Americas, BELMOPAN, Belize, Weds. Aug. 27, 2025: The Belize Postal Service, (BPS) has announced the immediate suspension of certain shipments containing goods to the United States, citing sweeping new U.S. customs rules that take effect on August 29.

The suspension follows an executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump under his “America First” campaign, which eliminates the long-standing de minimis duty-free exemption for low-value imports. Previously, goods valued up to US$800 could enter the U.S. duty-free. Now, every shipment – no matter how small – will be subject to customs duties from the very first dollar.

New Burdens on Senders

According to the BPS, the new rules place the responsibility for customs duties squarely on the sender, who must pay all applicable taxes to U.S. Customs and Border Protection before the item enters the country. “Without this exemption limit, every shipment of goods, no matter how small or how valuable, must be declared and cleared with U.S. Customs,” the agency explained.

Postal officials noted that unresolved questions around liability, tax collection procedures, and implementation have made compliance difficult, prompting the temporary suspension of goods shipments.

While the rules apply broadly, a few narrow exemptions remain. These include:

Gifts valued under US$100 (including postage), sent between individuals.

Shipments containing only documents.

Local Impact

The BPS confirmed that all post offices in Belize would stop accepting goods shipments bound for the U.S. as of Wednesday. In its public notice, the agency said: “We are making every effort to enable the resumption of all shipments as soon as possible in compliance with the new regulations. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this temporary suspension may cause and appreciate your understanding.”

Wider Context

The change is part of Washington’s broader strategy to tighten trade flows and increase tariff revenues. Critics say the move could heavily disrupt small exporters and online sellers in countries like Belize that rely on affordable, low-value shipments to the U.S. market.

With the United States remaining Belize’s largest trading partner, the suspension of goods shipments is expected to cause immediate challenges for businesses, e-commerce entrepreneurs, and individuals who rely on postal trade links for supplemental income.