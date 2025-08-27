SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — For years, an island around the Caribbean faced with some operational challenges. Power losses exceeded 20% in key areas. Manual meter reading proved highly inefficient and error-prone, while the island’s corrosive salt fog environment accelerated meter corrosion, driving up maintenance costs. These issues demanded a transformative solution.



CHINT



’s Comprehensive Wi-SUN Solution

Based on these problems, CHINT reached a cooperation with the island and CHINT’s Wi-SUN Smart Metering Solution not only effectively solved these challenges, but also opened the era of intelligent remote meter reading. This Solution includes smart meter devices, the Power Easy AMI system, on-site technical support, installation guidance, and comprehensive system operation training — including software and the PowerEasy platform.

This Wi-SUN smart metering project covers over 3,000 households with CHA120 smart meters, CHG540 concentrators, and CHG590 repeaters for the island. Rolled out in phases, the project replaces traditional meters with a modern AMI system, enabling remote meter reading, real-time monitoring, and efficient grid management.

High Performance:

99.79% communication KPI, 99% on-demand remote operation rate

50% O&M efficiency improvement

35% reduction in manual labor costs

21% drop in total line loss

Smarter Grid:

Remote meter reading & outage reporting

Grid monitoring and data analysis

Visualized, efficient operations

Safer & Reliable System:

Theft detection & system alerts

Durable devices (waterproof, dustproof, corrosion-resistant)

Stable communication even in complex terrain

Digital Management:

One-to-one meter-user match

Centralized, digital archive system

Scalable for broader Caribbean deployment

Opened Remote Meter Reading: Customer & Technician Validation

The staff of the electric company in the island said, “The Wi-SUN smart meter scheme allows remote reading, eliminating site visits for manual readings and significantly reducing labor costs.” They highlighted improved customer satisfaction, and end users enjoy instant remote reconnection after payment, saving them a trip. The staff also praised CHINT’s responsive support. The solution enables quick problem response, with solutions actively provided through collaboration with CHINT’s teams.

The local conditions are harsh and the terrain is complex, with hills and dense jungles. Local technicians of the island confirmed the excellent performance of CHINT’s equipment and maintained a very high success rate under local natural conditions. They attach importance to this ability: “CHINT’s solution allows us to judge the Wi-SUN signal strength at each point so that we can conduct independent field investigations in the future. Integrated systems, software and applications have greatly improved our work efficiency.”

A Foundation for the Future

CHINT’s Wi-SUN solution successfully ended the local history of inefficient manual meter reading in the island. More than solving immediate challenges, it delivered a stable, secure, and intelligent power supply system. This project lays the essential foundation for smart city ambitions and provides a proven, replicable model for utilities across the Caribbean facing similar hurdles.