News Americas, New York, NY, November 28, 2024: Jamaican legendary reggae crooner, Beres Hammond’s Just A Man is set for an exclusive reissue on Black Friday, tomorrow, November 29, 2024.

Beres Hammond – Just A Man

It will be released through 17 North Parade, an imprint of VP Records, in collaboration with Harmony House, as part of RSD Black Friday. This limited-edition release features a newly remastered colored vinyl pressing, complete with the original “Rolls Royce” cover art—a collector’s gem.

Originally released by Joe Gibbs in 1979, Just A Man highlights Hammond’s early versatility, blending reggae with funk, R&B, and disco. The album, produced in collaboration with Willie Lindo and Ivor Lindo, includes tracks like “Do This World a Favour” and “Keep My Wheel Turning,” which remain beloved on the Funk & Soul scene as 2-step dancefloor classics.

This reissue offers fans a fresh opportunity to experience Hammond’s early musical experimentation, supported by an all-star lineup of musicians, including Val Douglas, Mikey Chung, Dean Fraser, Clive Hunt, Harold Butler, Robbie Lyn, and Pam Hall. The remastering enhances the album’s intricate arrangements, delivering an enriched listening experience.

With a career spanning over four decades, Hammond is celebrated as one of reggae’s iconic voices, known for hits like “Rock Away” and “They Gonna Talk.” Honored with the Order of Jamaica and an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies, his influence on reggae and lovers rock remains unmatched.

Just A Man will be available at participating RSD Black Friday stores.