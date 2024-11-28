News Americas, New York, NY, November 28, 2024: Get ready for West Indies women’s cricket team in India.

FLASHBACK – Hayley Matthews of West Indies leads her team off the field at the end of the innings during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and West Indies at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

Cricket West Indies, (CWI) has announced the West Indies Women’s squad for their upcoming multi-format tour of India in December 2024. The team will compete in three T20 Internationals, (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals, (ODIs), with the ODI matches contributing vital points toward the ICC Women’s Championship.

The tour begins with the T20I series at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on December 15th, followed by the ODI series starting December 22nd at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. Currently ranked sixth in both T20Is and ODIs, the West Indies Women will face a strong challenge from India, ranked third in both formats.

Captain Hayley Matthews leads the squad as they look to build on their semi-final performance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year. However, Stafanie Taylor remains unavailable due to injury. India, fresh off a 2-1 ODI series win against reigning T20 World Cup champions New Zealand, promises to be a formidable opponent.

Head Coach Shane Deitz expressed optimism about the tour, emphasizing the importance of sustaining momentum from the T20 World Cup and highlighting the exposure Indian conditions offer for franchise opportunities. “This series is a chance to elevate our performance while showcasing our players to Indian IPL teams,” said Deitz.

The squad will arrive in India for a 10-day acclimatization camp before the series kicks off.

West Indies Women’s Squad:

Hayley Matthews (Captain)

(Captain) Shemaine Campbelle (Vice-Captain)

(Vice-Captain) Aaliyah Alleyne

Shamilia Connell

Nerissa Crafton

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Shabika Gajnabi

Chinelle Henry

Zaida James

Qiana Joseph

Mandy Mangru

Ashmini Munisar

Karishma Ramharack

Rashada Williams

Tour Schedule:

T20Is

1st T20I: December 15, 2024, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

2nd T20I: December 17, 2024, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

3rd T20I: December 19, 2024, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

ODIs